Coping with Cardi B’s trending long nails

After international pop singer, Cardi B, showed off her pointy stilleto long finger nails on her 28th birthday, every young girl who loves the latest trend wants it. Synthetic nails have gone from medium size to extra long and this is giving a lot of people concerns.

A middle aged woman, once asked, ‘how do they manage to eat swallow (Eba, pounded yam) with those nails? A funny video that trended recently showed a young girl at a party, trying to eat her fish with her extra long nails.

She was practically stabbing the already dead fish with the nails, and yet she could not get a piece into her mouth. Another fashion critic, Alvina, stated that being able to eat is the least of her problem with the long nails.

She explained she is more concerned about how they manage to wash the intimate part of the body while bathing. There should be caution attached to these extra long nails because mere giving a hug can turn into a domestic accident. Be careful and guard your eyes when a lady wearing these nails is pointing out a direction for you.

Although, some of the slay queens have argued they are used to the nails and can manage their everyday life, others say they use the detachable artificial nails which can be removed once at home.

No matter how comfortable you are wearing these extra long nails, it will be hard to nurse a baby wearing them.

