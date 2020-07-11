Coping with grief (2)

Become emotionally stable

It’s sure a rollercoaster of ranging emotion from anger, frustration, depression to mood swings. This is one of the reasons emotional stability is not only essential but critical to survival. As much as the person desires to wake up from a bad dream regarding the loss of the loved one, staying in denial would only make things worse. However, accepting the reality is a step in the right direction towards healing. Crying is one of the ways human beings release built-up tension from within.

It is also one of the physical reactions to pain, so it’s understandable to burst into tears every now and again whilst grieving. Wherever is chosen to do this be it private or in the open is fine and no one should be judged by it. However, one thing to avoid here is bottling this all up. Releasing the tension helps the brain hence the whole body. So, let it go. A grieving person should desire to seek clarity as to the circumstances that surrounded the loss as well as how to move forward in life. This will not only come with lessons to learn but a clear understanding of what to do next. Clarity can be sought in a place of prayer and from subject matter experts.

Often, grieving people tend to blame themselves for the loss of a loved one. It’s important to make it clear here that if the grieving person is not directly involved in the death, trying to resolve the guilt is to know that the loss is honestly beyond one’s control. The burden of guilt such as: “I didn’t return his/her last call”; “We quarrelled the last time we spoke”; “I was never there” or “I was too harsh on him/her” should be resolved by learning to be a better person to others around and alive.

Stay connected

Staying connected is paramount as it indirectly has links to all the grief coping mechanisms. The desire to want to be alone whilst grieving is unparalleled, however, it is risky to be lonely. At least someone should always be around the grieving person whilst observing necessary personal space. A doula can be engaged for this purpose if there is no close relation or friend close by.

Identifying at least two people in the circle or support system of the grieving person to help with even mundane things like grocery shopping amongst others is likewise important.

Nurturing a relationship as a memorial for the deceased can go a long way in helping coping with grief. A foundation can be set up or on a more personal level for example, an aunt can nurture a niece or nephew whose parent was lost by standing in as a mother, guardian or role model to the child all through life just like the parent would.

Lastly, the ability to share the grieving journey signifies healing. However, the opportunity to do so comes later in life.

Therefore, in preparation for this, journal or diary keeping will be a perfect way to document the journey to be shared as life lessons for others that might be in the same situation in the future.

Emotions are very powerful because they are indicators of the interactions between the conscious and subconscious; the seen and unseen; the known and unknown; the tangible and intangible. That is why they have a direct link to mental health. Keeping it all together in grief might be very daunting but it’s something to be done in order to be safe and sound.

