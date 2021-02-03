Sports

Coppa Italia: Ronaldo strikes twice to give Juve edge over Inter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Andrea Pirlo says a Serie A defeat by Internazionale helped his Juventus side address their issues and earn revenge with a 2-1 semi-final first-leg victory against their rivals in the Coppa Italia.
The Italian champions were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at San Siro on 17 January, but have won five consecutive games since including this comeback victory on Tuesday night, reports Reuters.
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice following a Lautaro Martínez’s opener to help Juve to put one foot in the final ahead of the second leg in Turin on February 9.
Looking back on the league meeting with Inter, Pirlo told Rai Sport: “We weren’t in that game, but it served as a lesson for us. From there we regrouped, worked on the errors and more victories arrived. But tonight was the first round, there’s another game to come and it’s played over 180 minutes. Nothing is done yet.
“The guys were great, they faced Inter with the right attitude from the first minute. We went behind, but we continued to play. There was a great reaction from the team.”
Ronaldo appeared unhappy when he was substituted in the 76th minute, but Pirlo explained he wanted to keep his Portuguese talisman fresh for a busy period of fixtures.
“I told him that he had to come off because we have an important game on Saturday [against Roma in Serie A], so it’s right to let him catch his breath,” Pirlo said. “He’s playing many games consecutively, so every now and then a little bit of rest does some good.”
Inter’s manager, Antonio Conte, wasn’t happy with the result after Ashley Young conceded a penalty before a defensive mixup between Samir Handanovic and Alessandro Bastoni helped to put another goal on a plate for Ronaldo.
“We committed two naive errors that allowed them to go 2-1 up,” Conte said. “Otherwise it was another great performance, with many chances created. But we need to finish them, because now we’re talking about a negative result. The guys gave everything, they had Juve on the ropes, they deserved a lot more.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: West Ham fight back to draw from three down to stun Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Ham came back from three goals down with under 10 minutes to go to rescue a point in an astonishing comeback against Tottenham. Manuel Lanzini’s brilliant long-range strike in injury time levelled the scores after Spurs had taken complete control with three goals in the opening 16 minutes through two goals from Harry […]
Sports

COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.   The Qatar […]
Sports

Manchester City to offer Messi £450m deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay Barcelona forward Lionel Messi a contract worth £450m.   Having expressed a desire to leave Camp Nou later in the summer transfer window, it has been suggested that Messi favours a reunion with Pep Guardiola.   Much could depend on whether City are prepared to pay an astronomical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica