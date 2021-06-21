News

Cop’s misuse of fire arms: Ugwuanyi expresses shock, visits hospitalised victims

Following the unfortunate incident at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu, involving a Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, who started shooting sporadically, leaving five victims dead and four persons with gunshot injuries, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the victims at ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, where they are receiving treatment.

 

Ugwuanyi, who was received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu and the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Hycienth Onah, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, expressed shock over the dastardly act.

 

 

The governor empathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery. He also condoled with families of the deceased. Ugwuanyi announced that his administration will pay all the medical expenses and deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that is required to treat the patients will be provided.

 

He equally charged the hospital management to ensure that victims receive adequate medical attention. The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that the Police officer was “said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate” and “has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation

