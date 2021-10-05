CopterJet seeks collaboration to transform aviation industry

Aviation specialist service firm, Copterjet International, has called for strategic collaboration with stakeholders to drive growth, transformation and development in Nigeria’s aviation value chain. The company, which officially launched last week Thursday at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), said that with the right initiatives, support and collaboration with key players, the Nigerian aviation industry would drive economic prosperity and sustainability. Speaking during the event, Chief Executive Officer, Copterjet International, Captain Toluwa Olorunyomi, stated that the company is fully prepared to step into the aviation industry from the top end of the market with the capacity to drive growth and development, not only in Nigeria’s aviation industry but in Africa at large. According to Olorunyomi, the impact of COVID-19 on the global aviation ecosystem and its fallout on the tourism and hospitality businesses have created an opportunity for stakeholders to identify strategies and innovative solutions that would change the narratives in the business space, hence it is a fitting time for Copterjet to emerge. “At Copterjet, our vision is premised on a resolute mandate to transform the aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond. We have drawn a detailed roadmap with a backend strategy geared towards driving major initiatives that would herald a new era of opportunities to position Nigeria’s aviation industry as a global powerhouse. Our coming marks the beginning of a new dawn and also a historic event in the aviation industry,” he stated. Speaking on the need for innovative solutions that will propel the aviation industry to the fore of global competitiveness, Olorunyomi stated that collaboration with key stakeholders, such as the government and the private sector will play a critical role. According to him, Copterjet is focused on building strong and dynamic partnerships with people from diverse backgrounds as no entity can possibly drive structural transformation alone; hence strategic collaboration is key.
