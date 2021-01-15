Copyright infringement: Appeal Court reserves judgement in Zain, NUC N703m award

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday reserved judgement in the two appeals filed by Zain Nigeria Limited (now Airtel) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) challenging the award of N703 million to a TV Xtra Production as damages for infringing on its copyright. A three-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Stephen Adah, reserved judgement after the lawyers adopted their briefs.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had on May 6, 2020, awarded the sum of N700 million to TV Xtra in both special and general damages and N3 million cost of the suit, after it found that Zain and NUC aired a programme designed by TV Xtra without permission in 2009.

Like this: Like Loading...