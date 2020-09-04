Coquelin hails Chukwueze after debut Villareal goal

French midfielder, Francis Coquelin has hailed Nigeria and Villareal teammate, Samuel Chukuweze after the winger helped set him up for his debut goal in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in a preseason friendly, AOIFootball.com reports. The Eagles winger started his third preseason game having scored in last Friday’s 2-1 loss against Valencia as the Yellow Submarines prepare for the 2020/20201 season. The match started with full intensity and in the first minute, the Yellows went ahead through a low Coquelin effort which went just inside the post after a great ball recovery from Samuel Chukwueze. Emery’s side were comfortable with and without the ball, and although Real Sociedad tried to react, Sergio Asenjo saved a penalty and it was the Submarines that scored once more around the half-hour mark, after a nice piece of play from Moi Gómez, who was brought down and Alcácer stepped up to fire home from the spot.
Related Articles
My career has been beyond my wildest dreams –Silva
Manchester City’s David Silva says his trophy-laden career with the English Premier League (EPL) club has exceeded his wildest dreams. The 34-year-old Spaniard said this on Saturday as he was preparing for his final league game against Norwich City on Sunday. He has won 11 trophies in 10 seasons with Manchester City, including four […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sevilla come from behind to end Man United’s Europa dream
Manchester United are out of the Europa League after Sevilla came from behind to reach the final. United led through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and were frustrated by an outstanding performance from Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou. Former Liverpool forward Suso equalised from Sergio Reguilon’s cross, reports the BBC. And Luuk de Jong, once of Newcastle, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rashford to become youngest recipient of Manchester varsity’s honorary degree
Marcus Rashford is to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester, in recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty. The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton by receiving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)