Coquelin hails Chukwueze after debut Villareal goal

French midfielder, Francis Coquelin has hailed Nigeria and Villareal teammate, Samuel Chukuweze after the winger helped set him up for his debut goal in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in a preseason friendly, AOIFootball.com reports. The Eagles winger started his third preseason game having scored in last Friday’s 2-1 loss against Valencia as the Yellow Submarines prepare for the 2020/20201 season. The match started with full intensity and in the first minute, the Yellows went ahead through a low Coquelin effort which went just inside the post after a great ball recovery from Samuel Chukwueze. Emery’s side were comfortable with and without the ball, and although Real Sociedad tried to react, Sergio Asenjo saved a penalty and it was the Submarines that scored once more around the half-hour mark, after a nice piece of play from Moi Gómez, who was brought down and Alcácer stepped up to fire home from the spot.

Like this: Like Loading...