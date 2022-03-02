CORA dedicates 2022 Programme Season to Bruce Onobrakpeya @90

…celebrates Tam Fiofori @80, Jimi Solanke @80, Olu Jacobs @80

Art and culture advocacy group, Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) has announced that its 2022 Programming season which began yesterday, is dedicated to celebrating the exemplary life and illustrious career of the grand patriarch of Nigeria’s visual arts, Dr Bruce Onobrakpeya, as he joins the nonagenarian club in August.

A multi-pronged artist, teacher and mentor to generations of artists, Onobrakpeya will be 90 on August 30, and CORA says it is rolling out the drum to celebrate the accomplishments of the painter, sculptor, plastocastist and artist-philosopher, whose 60-year Retrospective exhibition is currently holding at the San Diego State University, United States of America. A statement from the Programme directorate of the CORA says: “Just as we dedicated the 2021 Programming season to celebrating the life and career of the theatre matriarch, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, we are dedicating this year fully to honouring Dr. Onobrakpeya. “We shall in due course be releasing the details of the programming content of the celebration, however, our prime project, the 2022 edition of the annual Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF, holding November 14-20, will be fully dedicated to honouring Dr. Onobrakpeya.

“Before then we would have a series of conversations, reflections, Arthouse gatherings as well as mentoring sessions in his honour.” On other key items in the programming season, the CORA directorate also revealed that it shall equally be involved with honouring some other eminent artists who are coming into old age in the course of the year. “We shall celebrate the veteran journalist and photo-artist, Tam Fiofori @80 in June; multi-skilled performer – actor, musician, storyteller and visual artist – Jimi Solanke @80 in July; veteran actor, Olu Jacobs @ 80 in July.

“We shall also be honouring other eminent artists who come into their 70s and 60s in the course of the year. “The CORA is conscious that its Honours programme, remains a pedestal of honour for those who should, and could be formally described as Icons of the Culture Sector. “Also as advised by the Board of the CORA, we shall hold Arthouse.

Forums for even younger masters of the creative fields who come into the 50s and 40s birthday fold in the year.” According to the statement, CORA as a future-focused organisat i o n , whose foundation is rooted in youth empowerment, “has resolved to reawaken its commitment to the recognition and celebration of the Nigerian youths, who have consistently proved that they are well equipped mentally and otherwise in all fields of endeavour — from the Creative Art to Science and Technology — to take on the world in terms of accomplishments. To this end, the CORA Creative Youth Club, CYCC, is being energized to stage regular programmes to recognize the contribution of the youths to the process of Nation Building.” The current programming season runs from March 2022 to March 2023.

