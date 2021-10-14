News

COREN to adopt new training method for engineers

Francis Ogbuagu

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) yesterday said it had adopted the Outcome Based Education (OBE) in the training of new engineers that would make them employable globally. Registrar of COREN, Prof. Joseph Odigure, said this at a regional trainthe- trainer workshop for the implementation of the OBE in Benin City which had participants from all the states in the region. According to him, COREN is disturbed by low quality engineers. He said: “As a regulator we felt it is extremely important to develop a curriculum that is market driven; looking at the pedagogy of the delivery of our curriculum one of the key aspects is to introduce the OBE in engineering in our universities, polytechnics and technical colleges.

“OBE engineering education hinges on three basic parameters, one is knowledge, the other one is skill, the other one is character and without character, we can do nothing. We require character to drive development, we require character to know what is required of us.”

Our Reporters

