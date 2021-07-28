Business

Cornerstone Insurance posts N17.53bn gross premium

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has shown resilience in it’s operation as the gross premium written for the 2020 financial year grew by 34 per cent to N17.53 billion. Disclosing this at the company’s 29th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, yesterday,

 

Chairman of the company, Mr. Segun Adebanji, said premiums from life insurance segment grew from N3.84 billion in the previous year to N5.54 billion in 2020, accounting for 31 per cent of gross premium written.

 

He also said that the largest contributors to general business premium were oil and gas, aviation, engineering and motor classes, contributing N3.53 billion, N2.86 billion and N1.52 billion respectively.

 

The chairman pointed out that although the global and domestic economic events of the year had significant repercussions for the financial services sub-sector in Nigeria, “the board and management of your company, however, acted proactively to minimise the effects on our financial performance.

“Our financial performance can also be attributed to our focus on strengthening our enterprise risk  management framework over the past few years.

 

“Despite the challenging environment, the gross premium written of Cornerstone Insurance and its subsidiaries (“Cornerstone Group” or “the Group”) for the year under review was N17.53 billion, representing an increase of 34 per cent over the previous year.

 

“Our investment portfolios also yielded positive performance figures, driven mainly by the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates and also from sales of foreign currency denominated assets during the year.

 

Investment and Treasury activities contributed N3.73 billion to overall revenue.

 

“The gross claims ratio for the year stood at 41 per cent and has been relatively stable year on year since the Company put in place stricter risk acceptance parameters.

“Even though the overall ratio of claims to revenue has remained relatively stable, the effects of the Q4’20 protests are clearly noticeable in our financial statements,

 

as non-life gross claims incurred increased by 62 per cent when compared with the previous year and gross claims from the fire class specifically rose by 85 per cent, from N816 million in 2019 to N1.51 billion.

 

“Personnel and other operating costs dropped by close to seven per cent as management executed remote working protocols and other measures to safeguard the welfare of staff.

