Cornerstone Insurance records 61% growth in PAT 

…proposes 5k dividend.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, provider of risk management services, has announced a dividend payment of 5 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. 

A statement from the company said the dividend payment would be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) holding on July 26, 2022.

Speaking on the results, Ganiyu Musa, the Group Managing Director, stated that the company’s performance in 2021 was as a result of strict adherence to a well laid out long term growth strategy based on sound business principles and the core values of Integrity, Empathy, Professionalism, Innovation and Team Spirit.  

According to him “we are indeed grateful to all our esteemed customers (institutional, retail and the broking community) for their continuous patronage and for entrusting us with all their risk management needs. These, coupled with the ingenuity and resolve of our staff and our commitment to exceptional service delivery, have made us one of the leaders in Nigeria’s Insurance industry.

“As a team, the management and staff have continued to build a sustainable and profitable business on the platform of transparency, corporate governance, sound risk management practice and value creation for our customers. All these have culminated in the company achieving a landmark result in its history, by earning Gross Premium Income in excess of N20 billion.”

On his part, Kehinde Olorundare, the Chief Financial Officer, said: “The Board of Directors of the company will propose the dividend of 5k (five kobo) per ordinary share of 50k (fifty kobo) each to the Annual General Meeting. Dividend will be paid to the duly mandated accounts of members so entitled, whose names appear in the Register of Members.”.

The statement added that the AGM would be streamed live via the company’s website as this will enable members and other stakeholders, who will not attend the meeting physically observe the proceedings.

Further breakdown of the result shows Gross Premium Income of N20.9 billion (December 2020: N17.5 billion), representing a 19 per cent increase achieved  as a result of superior value proposition and increased patronage from all institutional and retail customers.

Similarly, the statement put Underwriting Result at N5.2 billion (December 2020: N1.08 billion), representing a growth of 381 per cent, driven by focus on cost optimisation and conservative approach to underwriting.

Added to these is the Profit before Tax of N3.7 billion (December 2020: N2.19 billion), representing increase of 69 per cent, driven by strong revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

The Profit after Tax of N3.5 billion, representing an increase of 60 per cent (December 2020, N2.19 billion), was also posted.

While the Total Assets posted an increase of N49.3 billion, representing an increase of 13 per cent (December 2020: N43.8 billion) and driven largely by strong growth in turnover, which dovetailed into growth in insurance funds, it also recorded Shareholders’ Funds of N20.17 billion (December 2020: N17.45 billion). 

 

