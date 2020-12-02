Cornerstone projects N6.204bn gross premium in Q1’21

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N6.204 billion gross premium income for the first quarter ending March 2021.

In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the group also projected N537.472million as profit after tax and N767.818 million as profit before tax for the period.

As part of efforts geared towards flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc recently partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to create an enlightenment campaign on Covid-19.

To this end, Cornerstone Insurance Foundation donated 12 kiosks and 500 branded reflective jackets as well as flyers to the Lagos and Ogun Commands of the FRSC for advocacy and public enlightenment.

At the presentation ceremony over the weekend in Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development, of Cornerstone, Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Ganiu Musa said that Cornerstone is a responsible organisation that is creating positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, even as the partnership conforms to the vision of the FRSC of safe travel all over the country.

