Business

Cornerstone projects N6.204bn gross premium in Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N6.204 billion gross premium income for the first quarter ending March 2021.
In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the group also projected N537.472million as profit after tax and N767.818 million as profit before tax for the period.
As part of efforts geared towards flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc recently partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to create an enlightenment campaign on Covid-19.
To this end, Cornerstone Insurance Foundation donated 12 kiosks and 500 branded reflective jackets as well as flyers to the Lagos and Ogun Commands of the FRSC for advocacy and public enlightenment.
At the presentation ceremony over the weekend in Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development, of Cornerstone, Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Ganiu Musa said that Cornerstone is a responsible organisation that is creating positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, even as the partnership conforms to the vision of the FRSC of safe travel all over the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Recapitalisation: NAICOM, jolting operators into reality

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

The respite and ‘cordial atmosphere’ provided for insurance operators by the sudden outbreak of coronavirus seems to have waned as the latest guideline by the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), is certain to put them under pressure in the coming months as they deploy plans and strategies to meet recapitalisation deadline. Sunday Ojeme reports   […]
Business

BOFIA review: X-raying CBN’s stance

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Given that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the apex financial sector regulator, it is imperative that members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions give a lot of thought to the submissions that the bank made last week at the public hearing on the Bill seeking to repeal and […]
Business

Okpanachi: Lack of managerial skills killing MSMEs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Aside dearth of finance, one of the leading causes of demise of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is lack of managerial skills on the part of entrepreneurs. Stating this in Abuja while addressing participants at second DBN capacity workshop for 125 entrepreneurs and business owners, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: