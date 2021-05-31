Cornerstone reports 47% drop in FY’20 PAT

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has recorded a 47 per cent decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

According to the company’s audited financial statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the insurer reported a profit after tax of N2.194 billion in 2020 as against N4.108 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 47 per cent.

Profit before tax stood at N1.767 billion from N4.013 billion in 2019, accounting for a decline of 56 per cent.

However, gross premium written grew by 34 per cent to N17.539 billion from N13.058 billion in 2019.

Cornerstone had projected to achieve N6.204 billion gross premium income for the first quarter ending March 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the NGX, the group also projected N537.472 million as profit after tax and N767.818 million as profit before tax for the period.

As part of efforts geared towards flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, recently partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to create an enlightenment campaign on COVID-19.

To this end, Cornerstone Insurance Foundation donated 12 kiosks and 500 branded reflective jackets as well as flyers to the Lagos and Ogun Commands of the FRSC for advocacy and public enlightenment.

At the presentation ceremony at the weekend in Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development, Cornerstone, Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Ganiu Musa, said that Cornerstone was a responsible organisation that is creating positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, even as the partnership conforms to the vision of FRSC of safe travel all over the country

