Business

Cornerstone reports 47% drop in FY’20 PAT

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has recorded a 47 per cent decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

 

According to the company’s audited financial statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the insurer reported a profit after tax of N2.194 billion in 2020 as against N4.108 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 47 per cent.

 

Profit before tax stood at N1.767 billion from N4.013 billion in 2019, accounting for a decline of 56 per cent.

However, gross premium written grew by 34 per cent to N17.539 billion from N13.058 billion in 2019.

 

Cornerstone had projected to achieve N6.204 billion gross premium income for the first quarter ending March 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the NGX, the group also projected N537.472 million as profit after tax and N767.818 million as profit before tax for the period.

 

As part of efforts geared towards flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), arm of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, recently partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to create an enlightenment campaign on COVID-19.

 

To this end, Cornerstone Insurance Foundation donated 12 kiosks and 500 branded reflective jackets as well as flyers to the Lagos and Ogun Commands of the FRSC for advocacy and public enlightenment.

 

At the presentation ceremony at the weekend in Lagos, Executive Director, Business Development, Cornerstone, Mr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha, who represented the Managing Director, Mr. Ganiu Musa, said that Cornerstone was a responsible organisation that is creating positive impact on the lives of Nigerians, even as the partnership conforms to the vision of FRSC of safe travel all over the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Zenith Bank posts N346bn H1’20 gross earnings

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2020, with gross earnings rising by 4.37 per cent from N331.586 billion in March 2019 to N346.088 billion. From the unaudited statement of account which was presented to the Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE) yesterday, thebank reported profitaftertaxof N103.826billionfromN88.882 billion, accounting for […]
Business

IMF: Covid-19-induced fiscal support hits $14trn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Global debt likely reached 98per cent of economic output at the end of 2020 as governments poured in nearly $14 trillion in fiscal support to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) said yesterday, urging that fiscal support stay in place until recovery is firmly underway. The IMF, in an update of its Fiscal […]
Business

Dangote rewards 20 cement promo winners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dangote Cement Plc has handed cheques to 20 new winners in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2, with the new millionaires emerging from Ekiti State, Abuja F.C.T. and Kano State.   The winners, who were handed the one million-naira cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities, also received instant bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica