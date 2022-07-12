Corona pledges to focus on developing students’ attitude

…as school shines in UTME, SAT, ACCA, IGCSE

The owners and management of Corona Secondary School (CSS), Agbara in Ogun State, have pledged the commitment and determination of the private school to focus on developing the right attitude in the students that will lead to excellence, outstanding performance and boost their confidence for a much brighter future. According to the Principal, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, with the right focus the students will know how to deal with distractions and keep their eyes on the ball. She disclosed this during the Graduation/Valedictory Service for the Class of 2022 Set, which took place on the school premises, where the students basking in the euphoria of successful completion of their six-year secondary education bade farewell to the school, teachers and peers amid emotion laden ceremony. The theme of this year’s graduation was “Focus: An Attitude for Continuous Growth.” Relishing the outstanding performance of the students and achievements of the school in national and international examinations, including UTME, SAT, ACCA, IGCSE, the Principal said: “I hope they will continue to keep their eyes on the ball. And, as I will always say, you are never able to score a goal until you take a shot. It is always a delightful pleasure to graduate students. With six years of trying to mould the children, you see them so accomplished. When they read their citations you wonder how they were able to accomplish all these in just six years. And, these are brief citations because you can’t read everything that they have accomplished,” she said. While attributing the students’ success and outstanding performance of the school to collective efforts of all members of staff who nurtured the students to actualise their dream and accomplished what they want to become, Mrs. Oluwadamilola added: “I am happy for the support from our parents because if they don’t support us to bring up their children, they wouldn’t be this successful as children that we are raising to excel in learning and character.” Reeling out the academic achievements of the school in recent times, the principal recalled that no fewer than nine students of the school had met the requirements of the ACCA Foundation Programme, making Corona Secondary School the first and only secondary school in the country with 27 students fully qualified for the ACCA Foundations. According to her, six students out of seven CSS students that took the IELTS examination scored between 6.5 and 8.0; while 13 students scored a perfect score of 6.0 in Mathematics at the 2022 Cambridge Checkpoint Examination, and six students scored a total score of 300 and above with the highest score of 321 marks in the 2022 UTME, while 28 students scored between 250 and 279 marks, respectively in the same examination. Other achievements of the school, the principal listed include the performance of CSS students with an average score of 1112 in SAT, with the highest score of 1460 out of a possible 1600, as against the benchmark of 1010 score. She, therefore, admonished the outgoing students to be steadfast in their studies and to imbibe discipline as they begin another phase of their lives. Addressing the guests, the Chairperson of the ceremony and Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Ola- tunji-Bello, who was represented by DistinguishedProfessorMartinsAnetekhai, urged the students to maintain the good characters and virtues they have imbibed in the school by resisting all forms of temptation that could influence them wrongly by their peers in higher institutions, and in the larger society. Prof. Olatunji-Bello, therefore, counseled them to remain focused, even as she stressed the need for a life strategic plan for them to be focused in their studies, saying: “Ask yourself, what my goal is? But, as you leave these walls today, you will begin to enjoy academic freedom. It is at that point where you are exposed to social vices, such as cultism that could truncate your dreams. “However, for a student that is focused, you will be able to resist the pressure, keep your head straight, and flee from those vices that could truncate your future. Here at Corona that you are leaving today, you have been well trained, educated and well taught.” According to the Vice-Chancellor, the secret of success in modern-day life is the ability to apply the knowledge that you have been taught to every sphere of your lives. He noted that the Corona brand stands out as reflected in the brilliant performances of its students globally, and asked the graduating students not to derail from the standard as they grow in life. The ceremony was climaxed with the presentation of various awards and gifts to the outstanding students and announcement of the best three students of the Set, with Somtochukwu Ike, George Nnona and Toluwanimi Sonuga emerged as the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and the Third Best Overall students of the 2022 Set, respectively.

