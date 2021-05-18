Corona School shines at competitions, wins over $2m scholarships

Owners of Corona Secondary School (CSS), a high flier private school, located in Agbara, Ogun State are happy that the huge resources and energy invested in establishing the school have continued to yield fruitful results.

This is as no fewer than three students of the school won the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) awards; and another three students won the National History Awards (NHA) with one overall winner; and a student emerged the winner of the Association for International Schools Award, respectively.

According to the management, the school, which was founded on the vision to be Nigeria’s leading educational institutions, has continued also to keep faith with its vision of focusing and dedication to producing well-rounded young men and women, who are equipped for uninterrupted learning, personal mastery and leadership.

The school, it added, is not only committed to build leaders, but to also provide world class education that inculcates high moral and ethical values in students, and prepares them for life-long learning, service and fulfillment.

Basking in the euphoria of the sterling achievements of the school in academic and other extra-curricular activities, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, during the award presentation that took place on the school premises last week, however, lauded the students for making the school proud through the dint of their diligence and commitment to hard work.

She also added that the school in its capacity had always provided a good platform for the students to achieve outstanding academic results, even as she described the awards as a “landmark achievement.”

The Principal said: “This is an event, where we are celebrating excellence. It is an excellence that has been validated by international organisations. We have been participating in the National History competition for the past six years and we have been winning at various levels.

“We have been winners at senior and junior categories, but this is the first time that we are combining both awards at the national level with the one in which our students won the overall by scoring 100 per cent.

“The other awards are in AISA, an organisation which many international schools belong to. Every year, AISA rewards students across the African continent for excellence, and we have always put in for that competition.

But, for the first time we won the excellence award and again we won the second time.”

On the COBIS award that cuts across various nations of the world where there are COBIS schools, , Mrs. Oluwadamilola further pointed out that the award was not only for academic performance alone, but also the impact of the students on the larger community, and within the school environment.

To participate in the award, which is in six categories, the Principal noted that each school was expected to put in three nominations and talk about what the students had done with concrete evidence, saying that Corona Secondary School enlisted for three categories and the school won in all the three categories.

