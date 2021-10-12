Corona School students win 22 U.S. international scholarships

The owners and management of Corona Secondary School (CSS), Agbara in Ogun State, are still savouring the excellent performance of the graduating students in different national and professional examinations, and the over 22 scholarships valued at $2.5 million won by some of them from various international universities and colleges.

The 51 students of the Class of 2021 were bid farewell during their graduation and valedictory ceremony which took place on the premises of the private school at Agbara, where they were praised for their milestone achievements.

The management, however, recalled how due to the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on learning the students had to spend ‘four terms’ instead of the normal ‘three terms’ in their final year.

Basking in the euphoria of the academic performance of the school, the management expressed delight that “at a time students globally are said to be at their lowest due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Corona School brand has continued to be defined by discipline, achievements and resound excellence it represents.”

With the theme of this year’s graduation and valedictory ceremony, which is “Discipline: The Path to Achievements,” the management said the event also presented a point of encouragement to other students in school to continue to strive to attain academic excellence.

In her welcome address, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, lauded the determination of the Class of 2021 to remain focused on the goal, despite the transitioning of classes to virtual learning due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

She said: “Some schools couldn’t transit to digital learning due to the COVID-19 easily, unlike what we were able to do at all Corona schools, and our students were always wearing a happy face.

We transitioned seamlessly to the online and hybrid mode of teaching and learning because as a school we are technology savvy, sufficiently equipped, and experienced to continue to provide world class education.

“Corona Secondary School Agbara is the first e-learning school in Africa since 2006, and today our students have proved that they are certainly digital natives. “So, I am extremely proud of you all.

Your diligence has paid off. This Class, which has a group known as Community Changers, embarked on and completed seven community service initiatives around Agbara and in faraway Takwa-Bay for which they received global recognition.

According to her, the Class of 2021 raised funds to purchase and donate educational materials, upgraded a school library, painted a school, donated printers, and distributed food items to malnourished children, as well as erected road signs within and around school.

Mrs. Chinedum, who stated that the students were really formidable, stressed that they were the class that would have the highest international scholarships the school had gotten so far, adding that one of the schools had instituted endowment and a prize for some students.

In his remarks, the Chairman of CSS Board, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, said the ceremony was a moment to recognise the hard work of the students over the last six years, and also an opportunity to reward the deserving members of staff.

“This is a set that won a global Mathematics championship two years ago and has recorded many firsts both in academic and sports. This speaks to an all-round development of our students.

