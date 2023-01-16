Business

Coronation Asset Management publishes 2023 investment guide

Posted on Author , Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Coronation Asset Management Limited has announced the publication of its 2023 Investment Strategy guide titled, “Better times in 2023.”

According to a press release, “the report is a complete guide to naira and US dollar investment in 2023, drawing on the depth of experience in Coronation Research with a thorough analysis of 2022 and a guide to the investment opportunities in 2023. “It begins by showing how both US dollar savers and naira savers have opportunities in 2023 that were not available in previous years.”

The statement quoted Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, as saying that “US dollar bond rates are highly attractive and naira interest rate offerings are better than at any time since 2019.

Opportunities for savers abound.” The report also provides an investor guide to upcoming General Elections in February, drawing on in-depth analysis of General Elections in 2015 and 2019 and how they influenced Nigerian T-bill yields, FGN bond yields and equities.

According to the report, an inflection in markets is almost guaranteed. The case for Nigerian equities is analysed with the report making the case that, after three successive years of positive returns, investors need to make NGX Exchange-listed equities part of their long-term investment portfolios.

The report further details how rises in market interest and the need for currency diversification are driving expansion in Money Market Mutual Funds and US Dollar Funds.

The report forecasts further expansion of Mutual Funds in 2023. Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “’Better times in 2023’ foresees the end of the current global crisis and the return of global investors to risk-based investing, with positive consequences for Nigerian securities and for Nigerian savers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tough times for home seekers as rents rise by 50%

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Accommodation seekers are to pay more as rents for one-bedroom mini flats have gone up by 50 per cent in some locations in Lagos and Abuja metropolis. Apart from the fact that one bedroom flats are very hard to come by in urban centers, New Telegraph investigations showed that low purchasing power among young couples […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC seeks NESG’s support for economic development

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has restated the vital role the capital market plays in the development of any country through the provision of long term funds for infrastructure development among others. Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this when a team from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) visited the Commission in […]
Business

Banks record 0.92m BVN registrations in two months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A total of 0.92 million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country between January and February this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 46.72 million as at February 28, 2021, compared with 45.8 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica