Coronation Asset Management publishes 2023 investment guide

Coronation Asset Management Limited has announced the publication of its 2023 Investment Strategy guide titled, “Better times in 2023.”

According to a press release, “the report is a complete guide to naira and US dollar investment in 2023, drawing on the depth of experience in Coronation Research with a thorough analysis of 2022 and a guide to the investment opportunities in 2023. “It begins by showing how both US dollar savers and naira savers have opportunities in 2023 that were not available in previous years.”

The statement quoted Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, as saying that “US dollar bond rates are highly attractive and naira interest rate offerings are better than at any time since 2019.

Opportunities for savers abound.” The report also provides an investor guide to upcoming General Elections in February, drawing on in-depth analysis of General Elections in 2015 and 2019 and how they influenced Nigerian T-bill yields, FGN bond yields and equities.

According to the report, an inflection in markets is almost guaranteed. The case for Nigerian equities is analysed with the report making the case that, after three successive years of positive returns, investors need to make NGX Exchange-listed equities part of their long-term investment portfolios.

The report further details how rises in market interest and the need for currency diversification are driving expansion in Money Market Mutual Funds and US Dollar Funds.

The report forecasts further expansion of Mutual Funds in 2023. Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “’Better times in 2023’ foresees the end of the current global crisis and the return of global investors to risk-based investing, with positive consequences for Nigerian securities and for Nigerian savers.”

