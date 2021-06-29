Coronation Asset report shows positive potential in Nigerian banks

Coronation Asset Management, yesterday, released its 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders, titled: “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” which, according to the firm, “shows the positive investment potential in the sector.”

The report also shows that Nigerian banks’ earnings have been remarkably resilient over the interest rate cycle, their profitability is im-proving over time and their stock values are remarkably cheap compared to Ghanaian and Kenyan bank stocks.

The report, written by Ope Ani and Guy Czartoryski of Coronation Research, examine what has happened within the Nigerian banking industry in the last 10 years, it is a unique 10-year study of the margins and profitability of six listed banks: Zenith Bank; GT Bank; Access Bank; FBN Holdings; UBA, and Stanbic IBTC. These banks have adapted successfully to many changes in interest rates over the 10 years from 2010 to 2020. Therefore, they are wellpositioned for the rise in rates in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...