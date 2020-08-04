Coronation Capital reiterates commitment to capacity building

Coronation Capital Limited has reiterated its resolve to encourage productivity amongst Nigerians through sponsorship of capacity building activities. Founder/Chairman of Coronation Capital Limited, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, made the pledge while welcoming participants to the second edition of the company’s corporate finance and business valuation online training (Valuation Master Class).

According to him, “at Coronation Capital, we are strong believers in continuous learning; developing intellectual abilities. That is why whenever there is an opportunity to bring renowned academics, we seize it.”

He described professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Professor Aswath Damodaran, who delivered the lectures at the four-day event, as a veteran of corporate finance, corporate valuation methodology and financial statement analysis.

In his presentation, Professor Damodaran emphasised the need to value companies based on where they are located not where they are incorporated, adding that valuation needs to be forward-looking and dynamic.

He stated that valuation was neither science nor art, but a craft, pointing out that all valuations were biased (the only question is how much and in which direction). He also explained that valuing an asset was not the same as pricing an asset and that a good valuation usually comes with a “story and numbers.”

Speaking on the downside to globalizsation, he said that while emerging markets offered growth opportunities, they are also riskier, adding that if the growth is taken into account, the risk must also be considered.

