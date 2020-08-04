Business

Coronation Capital reiterates commitment to capacity building

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Coronation Capital Limited has reiterated its resolve to encourage productivity amongst Nigerians through sponsorship of capacity building activities. Founder/Chairman of Coronation Capital Limited, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, made the pledge while welcoming participants to the second edition of the company’s corporate finance and business valuation online training (Valuation Master Class).

 

According to him, “at Coronation Capital, we are strong believers in continuous learning; developing intellectual abilities. That is why whenever there is an opportunity to bring renowned academics, we seize it.”

 

He described professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Professor Aswath Damodaran, who delivered the lectures at the four-day event, as a veteran of corporate finance, corporate valuation methodology and financial statement analysis.

 

In his presentation, Professor Damodaran emphasised the need to value companies based on where they are located not where they are incorporated, adding that valuation needs to be forward-looking and dynamic.

 

He stated that valuation was neither science nor art, but a craft, pointing out that all valuations were biased (the only question is how much and in which direction). He also explained that valuing an asset was not the same as pricing an asset and that a good valuation usually comes with a “story and numbers.”

 

Speaking on the downside to globalizsation, he said that while emerging markets offered growth opportunities, they are also riskier, adding that if the growth is taken into account, the risk must also be considered.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Aviation: Hope dims on recovery of N45bn airlines’ debt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

LOST HOPE One airline yet to remit N13 billion collected on behalf of one of the agencies     ●Loans may end up as bad debts     H ope seems to be dimming very fast on how the aviation industry could recover over N45 billion from airlines indebted to virtually all the agencies, especially […]
Business

COVID-19 stalls maritime growth, earnings

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic has affected growth and earnings negatively in the maritime industry mostly in the second quarter of 2020, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports. The effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the maritime industry has affected both government and stakeholders since the lockdown introduced to curtail the spread of the virus. Mostly affected […]
Business

CBN: Sustaining credit growth amid COVID-19

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, striving to ensure that the country’s economy is shielded from the devastating impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not easing pressure on lenders to increase lending to the private sector, writes Tony Chukwunyem   LDR policy In a letter to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: