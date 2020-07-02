Coronation Capital training to focus on corporate finance

Leading private equity firm in Nigeria, Coronation Capital, is set to host the 2nd edition of its Corporate Finance and Business Valuation online training (“Valuation Master Class”).

Scheduled for between July 20 and 28, 2020, the four-day event is designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of corporate finance, valuation methodology and financial statement analysis with a key focus on appraising the business impact of financial decisions on the organizational performance.

The Master Class will be headlined by the globally renowned Professor Aswath Damodaran: a Professor of Finance at New York University’s (“NYU”) Stern School of Business.

Over the years, he has been referred to as Wall Street’s “Dean of Valuation” and is widely respected as one of the foremost experts on corporate valuation.

