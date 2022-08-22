Coronation: Edevbie celebrates with Olu of Warri

Delta State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun David Edevbie, has joined in celebrating with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Itsekiri people worldwide on the first anniversary of the coronation of the monarch.

In a statement released by his director of strategic communications, Fred Edoreh, Edevbie hailed the Olu of Warri for his efforts in building unity across the state and pointing to new directions for the greater development of Nigeria.

Edevbie said: “I heartily join in the celebration with Itsekiri people worldwide on the first anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri. “I am particularly ex- cited that right from the day of his ascendance, he has, with unrivalled grace, reinforced the dignity and pride of the ancient Iwere Kingdom and continues to promote unity with neighbouring kingdoms, building more profound and enduring friendship and mutual respect with the international community and championing development, growth and modernisation of not just Iwere Kingdom, but of Delta State, the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian nation at large.

“This is exemplified by his innovative approach to grassroots development in his domain. Leadership does not come any better, and Iwere people are undoubtedly fortunate to have His Majesty.”

