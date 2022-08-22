News

Coronation: Edevbie celebrates with Olu of Warri

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Delta State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun David Edevbie, has joined in celebrating with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Itsekiri people worldwide on the first anniversary of the coronation of the monarch.

In a statement released by his director of strategic communications, Fred Edoreh, Edevbie hailed the Olu of Warri for his efforts in building unity across the state and pointing to new directions for the greater development of Nigeria.

 

Edevbie said: “I heartily join in the celebration with Itsekiri people worldwide on the first anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri. “I am particularly ex-  cited that right from the day of his ascendance, he has, with unrivalled grace, reinforced the dignity and pride of the ancient Iwere Kingdom and continues to promote unity with neighbouring kingdoms, building more profound and enduring friendship and mutual respect with the international community and championing development, growth and modernisation of not just Iwere Kingdom, but of Delta State, the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian nation at large.

 

“This is exemplified by his innovative approach to grassroots development in his domain. Leadership does not come any better, and Iwere people are undoubtedly fortunate to have His Majesty.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US orders China to shut Houston consulate in move China calls ‘unprecedented escalation’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The United States has told China to close its consulate in Houston, both countries said on Wednesday, deepening a deterioration in bilateral relations, and a source said Beijing was considering shutting down the U.S. consulate in Wuhan. Washington had “abruptly demanded” closure of the Houston consulate on Tuesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman […]
News Top Stories

Declare state of emergency on food, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…decry terrorists’ imposition of tax on farmers The House of Representatives yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on staple food production. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sani Bala, who drew the attention of the House to the recent report of the United Nations […]
News

Again, gunmen abduct petrol dealer in Fayemi’s home town

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…as Police arrest two goat thieves Unknown assailants have again perpetrated kidnapping in Ekiti State. This time, a petrol dealer, Mr. Itakorode Adebayo, was abducted at Governor Kayode Fayemi’s home town of Isan Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of the state. Itakorode is the general manager of Prosperous Filling Station located at Isan Ekiti. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica