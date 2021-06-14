Coronation: Improved financials signal underwriting stronghold

…as group’s profit grows by 460.53%

With the Nigerian insurance space e x p e r i e n c ing its share of unfriendly business setting, it takes an uncommon resilience, courage and forward looking strategies, not just to remain in business, but to be outstanding.

Public apathy due to weak non-disposable income, image problem due to some operators’ failure to redeem claims, poor awareness campaign, among others, have for quite some time relegated insurance business in Nigeria to the background.

Thus, in a country of over 200 million people, the ratio of Nigeria’s insurance penetration has remained abysmally low compared to smaller countries within the continent. Despite the seeming shortcomings, a few operators have weathered the storm to remain atop following their creative ethos, which entails making the best out of the ugly situation.

Spurred by the need to remain outstanding, Coronation Insurance Plc’s strategic business gambit have proven nothing short of a bullish grip on the industry. With its recently released FY’20 consolidated and separate financial statements showing the group’s 460.53 per cent increase in profit after tax from N214.327 million in 2019 to as much as N1.202 billion in 2020, and the company recording an outstanding performance from a loss position of (N308.98 million) in 2019 to a profit position of N215.492 million in 2020, there is no doubt that the steps taken even in the heat of Coronavirus pandemic were remarkably forward looking.

The financial statements, consolidated and separate, signed on behalf of the Board by the Chairman, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, Managing Director, Adeyinka Adekoya, and Acting Chief Financial Officer, Oyewole Akinlemibola, respectively, also showed the company’s gross premium written increasing from N10.709 billion in 2019 to N11.636 billion in 2020 just as the group’s gross premium written appreciated from N15.201 billion in 2019 to N16.186 billion in 2020.

The report also showed that while total liability grew from N12.225billion to N14.754billion and total underwriting profit at N3.291billion, investments and other operating income rose to N525.250billion in 2020 against N4.317billion in 2019. In all, total claims paid rose by 69.5 per cent to N6.91 billion in 2020.

In the same vein, the group’s assets increased from N30.745 billion in 2019 to N39.723 billion in 2020 just as the company posted an increase of N21.556 billion to N28.153 billion in assets within the period. Recall that as part of commitment to ensure growth, Coronation Insurance had improved in core areas to realise the current feat.

This much was attested to last year by the Chairman of Coronation Insurance Plc board, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, when he said since joining the board he had been impressed by the qualities of the organisation, including the digital maturity, size of investments the organisation had made in scaling its digital maturity over the last decade, governance and financial capacity as well as talent and potential within the organisation.

He also noted that the partnership between Access Bank and Coronation Insurance as regards bancassurance represented a major milestone for the Nigerian insurance industry.

“Through the coming together of both organisations, new standards of quality and service delivery will be established within the industry,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...