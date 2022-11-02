News

Coronation Insurance, Access Bank build business protection bundle for SMEs

As part of its drive to ensure sustainable Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) investment in the country, Coronation Insurance, working with Access Bank, has initiated steps to develop Business Protection Bundles to protect businesses.

The idea is to insure and protect business against basic fire, flood, and limited liability cover as well as limited employee life insurance – providing three years’ annual income – to enable Nigerian SMEs to affordably cover the basics of successfully operating their businesses.

This was disclosed yesterday during a webinar on the “Importance of Insurance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)” jointly hosted by Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited.

Thr webinar focussed on the insurance requirements for growing businesses.

Highlighting the significance of Nigeria’s 40 million SMEs for the growth, development and future security of the Nigerian economy at the seminar widely attended by a host of participants from the insurance sector and Coronation small business clients, the Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Gbenga Ismail, lamented that Nigeria lost two million SMEs to Covid-19.

He added that most new SMEs struggled to realise the opportunities for which they were created.

According to him, irregular and delayed payments is also a critical hurdle, adding that most new SMEs failed within 18 months of start-up.

“Despite 90 per cent of SMEs currently not paying tax, SMEs represent a huge potential to drive economic inclusion, broaden prosperity and power the future growth of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

He, therefore, argued that it was critical to provide SMEs with the support to ensure survival in the first critical years.

A panel of experts consisting of Adebowale Adesona, Executive Director, Technical, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd., Louis Alozie, Country Manager, Wordplay, and Ayo Olojede, Head of Emerging Business, Africa, Access Bank Plc were on hand to deliberate during the seminar that was moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC’s West Africa Markets Editor.

According to the experts, “insurance represents a key financial cushion to manage shocks and build financial resilience in the first years of SMEs growth.

“With only 0.5 per cent of Nigerian SMEs insured, compared with 54 per cent globally, the country should focus squarely on developing an insurance environment more accommodating of and appealing to SMEs.

“No doubt, Nigerian SMEs face risks. Damage to business property and vehicles, legal liability and general product, key persons and goods-in-transit risks cost SMEs dearly.

“Just insuring a few of these basic risks could save Nigerian SMEs billions annually and improve survival rates significantly.”

It was also made known that although not all SMEs are exposed to all risks, it was, however, important for SMEs to consult insurance professionals to identify only those risks that are critical to the survival of their business.

“Insuring only one to two key risks does not cost a lot but could make a significant contribution to survival and growth rates.

“It would also help SMEs to understand the difference between external risks, like flood and fire, and internal risks, usually arising from the people SMEs employed or the systems they use.

“While technology, for example, is a great leveller for SMEs, helping them compete effectively with the big guys, it also exposes them to cybercrime and other information security risks.

“Knowing your customer processes are also important in helping SMEs identify and mitigate client risk. Seeking the right advice on people processes and systems could also help manage fraud or employee risk – often by simply training staff to correctly understand and observe basic internet security protocol,” the panelists noted.

It was also made clear that while providing staff basic life or income cover, for example, sounded expensive, it was relatively cheap, improves trust and performance and prevents SMEs being saddled with unexpected support obligations in the event of the death or injury of an employee.

Accordning to findings, Nigeria needs to look to the experience of other markets that have developed successful SMEs insurance ecosystems where government coordinated policy and legislation in tandem with the insurance industry and large and small businesses.

While some of these involve compulsory insurance, costs are minimal as it is so widespread.

“In addition, embedded insurance, included in the price of products purchased, for example, provides a painless method to spread the use of insurance and address trust deficits,” the panelists said.

From an SME perspective, the panel concurred that insurance was an investment in oneself, stressing that “by spending a little money each month, even a small farmer could mitigate risk, ensuring that he is placed in the position that he or she was in before the fire, or flood.

“Being able to insulate yourself from business-destroying events that routinely wipe out SMEs is a critical first step in Nigeria to building a deeper and more effective insurance culture able to support broader and higher levels of economic growth,” the panelists noted.

 

