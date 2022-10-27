Coronation Insurance holds webinar on SMEs

Coronation Insurance Plc has concluded plans to host a webinar to discuss the importance of insurance for Small, Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Themed, ‘Importance of In­surance for SMEs: Insurance Requirements for a Growing Business,’ the webinar holding Tuesday November 1, 2022, will focus on the in­surance requirements for growing businesses and outline the risks and challenges faced by SMEs and how to mitigate these risks.

The first segment of the webi­nar, according to a statement, will be a presentation delivered by Gbenga Ismail, vice president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This will be followed by a panel discussion with other leading professionals, among whom are Ayo Olojede, Head of Emerging Business, Africa Access Bank Plc; Louis Alozie, Country Manager, Nigeria and West Afri­ca Wordpay Inc. and Adebowale Adesona, Executive Director, Technical, Coronation Life As­surance Ltd. The session will be moderated by Wole Famurewa.

“Coronation Webinars is part of the company’s thought leader­ship initiatives which is designed to provide relevant insights for both Corporate and Individual clients across various sectors of the economy,” according to the CEO, Olamide Olajolo.

On what to expect from the vir­tual gathering, the company said it would be a lively discussion with experienced professionals shar­ing their point of view, drawing on many years of their knowledge of SMEs and growing businesses.

