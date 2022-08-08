Business

Coronation Insurance on steady path with policyholders

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

…pays N7.31bn claims

 

As the nation’s insurance sector continues to assume a more positive aura, a few operators have also sustained their business outlook with figures that have contributed largely to the growth of the economy and confidence on the part of investors. As a matter of concern for their investment, policyholders and shareholders, the commitment to ensure that all stakeholders are well taken care of has been uppermost in their decisions. Despite the harsh operating environment, the need to meet policyholders’ claims request is, no doubt, cheering. Hence, with a boost in its assets and a significant growth in its underwriting income, Coronation Insurance Plc, once again, demonstrated its strength in the sector by paying out a total of N7.31 billion as claims for the year 2021 compared to N6.90 billion recorded in the preceding year. According to the 2021 audited financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, last week, the insurance firm also posted a total asset growth to the tune of N39.9 billion    for its 2021 compared to N39.72 billion recorded in the comparable period of 2020. The financial statement was signed by the insurer’s Chairman, Mutiu Sunmonu and the Managing Director, Olamide Olajolo. According to the statement, the groups net underwriting income grew significantly to N9.66 billion against N9.46 billion recorded in the previous year. While the underwriting expenses reduced to N2.7 1 billion as against N2.98 billon in 2020, the group’s gross premium written stood at N14.1 billion within the period. Sunmonu pointed out that the firm also recorded a total underwriting profit of N1.25 billion, while the investment income stood at N1.51 billion. He said that a share capital of N11.99 billion; share premium of N4.61 billion; contingency reserves, N3.66 billion; other reserves, N1.75 billion and total equity, N21.59 billion were recorded in the year. With reinsurance expenses valued at N3.8 billion, Net premium income stood at N5.3 billion in 2021 from N9.9billion recorded in 2020 while fees and commission income at N642 million in 2021 from N3.9 billion in 2020 drove the net underwriting income to N4.7 billion during the period from N3.9 billion billion the year before. Recall that the FY’20 consolidated and separate financial statements had shown the group recording 460.53 per cent increase in profit after tax from N214.327 million in 2019 to as much as N1.202 billion in 2020, as well as recording an outstanding performance from a loss position of (N308.98 million) in 2019 to a profit position of N215.492 million in 2020. The financial statements also showed the company’s gross premium written increasing from N10.709 billion in 2019 to N11.636 billion in 2020, just as the group’s gross premium written appreciated from N15.201 billion in 2019 to N16.186 billion in 2020. The report also showed that while total liability grew from N12.225 billion to N14.754 billion and total underwriting profit at N3.291 billion, investments and other operating income rose to N525.250 billion in 2020 against N4.317 billion in 2019. In all, total claims paid rose by 69.5 per cent to N6.91 billion in 2020. Again, the group’s assets increased from N30.745 billion in 2019 to N39.723 billion in 2020 just as the company posted an increase of N21.556 billion to N28.153 billion in assets within the period. As part of its commitment to ensure growth, Coronation Insurance had improved in core areas to realise the feat. This much was attested to by the Chairman, Mr. Sunmonu, when he said since joining the board, he had been impressed by the qualities of the organisation, including the digital maturity, size of investments the organisation had made in scaling its digital maturity over the last decade, governance and financial capacity as well as talent and potential within the organisation. He also noted that the partnership between Access Bank and Coronation Insurance represented a major milestone for the Nigerian insurance industry. “Through the coming together of both organisations, new standards of quality and service delivery will be established within the industry,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Deutsche Bank may play key role in consolidation’needs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Deutsche Bank is gaining in financial strength, putting Germany’s largest lender in a position to play a leading role in European banking consolidation, CEO, Christian Sewing, was quoted on Sunday as saying. “We continue to do better and therefore meet the criteria to sit at the table when it comes to a possible consolidation of […]
Business

Egoras launches zero-interest financing for Nigerian businesses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s leading-fintech startup, Egoras, has announced the launch of its zero-interest microcredit services to provide simplified financial solutions to small-business owners.   This is in a bid to increase access to funding for small enterprises through an uncollateralized microcredit platform that eliminates financial intermediaries through a decentralized financial protocol that addresses the peculiar challenges affecting […]
Business

VoIP subscriptions shrink by 17%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active subscriptions for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service in the country declined by 17.3 by per cent between January and October 2021, New Telegraph has learnt. The operators lost a total of 39,194 customers within the period, which brought the total subscriptions to 226,410 at the end of October. As of December 2020, subscriptions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica