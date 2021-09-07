Business

Coronation Insurance posts N16.19bn gross premium

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Coronation Insurance Plc’s group gross premium written rose to N16.19 billion in 2020, moving from N15.2 billion recorded in 2019.

 

The group also incurred a net claim of N3.21 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, as against N3.05 billion paid in 2019. Disclosing this during the firm’s 62nd Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the Chairman of the company, Mutiu Sunmonu, added that the group’s profit before tax went up from N23.6 million in 2019 to N1.15 billion in 2020.

 

Also, the profit after tax grew from N214.32 million to N1.2 billion in the review year of 2020.

 

The group’s total underwriting profit also grew from N2.92 billion in 2019 to N3.29 billion in the year under review, while total underwriting expenses came down from N6.55 billion in 2019 to N6.18 billion in 2020.

 

He added that the group’s total assets appreciated from N30.75 billion in 2019 financial year to N39.72 billion in 2020.

 

On his part, the Managing Director of Coronation Insurance, Olamide Olajolo, assured that the firm’s partnership with Access Bank was poised to enhance growth.

 

“Regarding our relationship with Access Bank, our partnership with the bank is very strong and is going on well. We are leveraging its customers and developed digital channels to access all their customers.

 

I am very confident that in the coming months we will start seeing results of these efforts,” he posited.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Bank, Dynamiss partner to boost access to e-learning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unity Bank Plc has partnered with Dynamiss, a digital learning solutions provider, to provide low-interest credits to schools to boost access to digital learning resources in Nigeria. Under the partnership, a full e-learning package comprising Microsoft School Portal, Discounted Airtel Data and Free Contents and Devices powered by Dynamiss will be supported with financing from […]
Business

PMS: Playing politics with policy somersault

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

Nigerians see the announcement of N5 slash in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol as a major policy somersault. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, pèriscopes government’s gas expansion programme and how the petrol price slash announcement by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, did more harm than good to […]
Business

Evaluating cost, risks of bird strike

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE examines the implications

While birds, mammals and airplanes may seem to peacefully share the space at and around airports, their co-existence is laden with extreme risk. The birds have the potential to cause severe damage, leading in some cases to loss of the aircraft, its crew and passengers. WOLE SHADARE examines the implications   Searchlight   On January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica