Coronation Insurance posts N16.19bn gross premium

Coronation Insurance Plc’s group gross premium written rose to N16.19 billion in 2020, moving from N15.2 billion recorded in 2019.

The group also incurred a net claim of N3.21 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, as against N3.05 billion paid in 2019. Disclosing this during the firm’s 62nd Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the Chairman of the company, Mutiu Sunmonu, added that the group’s profit before tax went up from N23.6 million in 2019 to N1.15 billion in 2020.

Also, the profit after tax grew from N214.32 million to N1.2 billion in the review year of 2020.

The group’s total underwriting profit also grew from N2.92 billion in 2019 to N3.29 billion in the year under review, while total underwriting expenses came down from N6.55 billion in 2019 to N6.18 billion in 2020.

He added that the group’s total assets appreciated from N30.75 billion in 2019 financial year to N39.72 billion in 2020.

On his part, the Managing Director of Coronation Insurance, Olamide Olajolo, assured that the firm’s partnership with Access Bank was poised to enhance growth.

“Regarding our relationship with Access Bank, our partnership with the bank is very strong and is going on well. We are leveraging its customers and developed digital channels to access all their customers.

I am very confident that in the coming months we will start seeing results of these efforts,” he posited.

