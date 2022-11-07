Coronation Insurance posts N9.66bn income

Coronation Insurance Plc has announced an income of N9.66 billion in 2021 while gross premium written in the year under review was N14.13 billion.

Net underwriting income stood at N9.66 billion, total underwriting profit of N1.25 billion and investment income stood at N1.51 billion. Total assets stood at N39.80 billion while share capital of N11.99 billion; share premium of N4.61 billion; contingency reserves, N3.66 billion; other reserves, N1.75 billion and total equity, N21.59 billion were recorded in the year.

Also, policy holders of the insurance firm were paid a total of N7.31 billion as claims as at the end of 31st December, 2021. All these figures were issued by the Chairman of the Company, Mutiu Sunmonu, at it’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

The firm had contended with a lot of #EndSars claims which were within its retention limit and contractually bound to pay. Addressing shareholders on the financial statement, the Managing Director/ CEO, Olamide Olajolo, said the Company fared better in the year under review as the difference between the GWP and GPI for the 2020 financial year is more than the difference in the figures for the 2021 financial year.

He, however, assured shareholders that the Company has since secured more profitable accounts to improve its financial performance. He said: “As part of the efforts to increase the GWP and GPI, the Company has identified and commenced strategic partnerships such as the Bancassurance Partnership with Access Bank Plc, which accounts for 27 per cent of the GWP for the 2021 Financial Year.”

On reinsurance expenses and claims in 2021, he said: “We were presented with a lot of End Sars Claims which were within our retention limit and contractually bound to pay.

Consequently, the Company had to review its Outstanding Claims Reserves (OCR) by almost a billion. “We however want to assure our Shareholders that steps have been taken to protect the Company from further losses of this magnitude.” He noted that the retention limits on various classes of policies had been reviewed.

“Also, we have developed further capacity within our reinsurance team to better improve on our reinsurance arrangements,” he noted.

These efforts, according to him, have yielded positive results so far. On product development, he said the company developed five new products, three of which have been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

According to him, ”we are committed to increasing the company’s market share and overall profitability by capitalising on various digital platforms to drive sales of our products as well as embarking on profitable investments. “We strive to ensure gender balance across every cadre of the company.

We assure our Shareholders that we are doing our best to ensure gender balance at the top management level. We should be on the program I didn’t time time in Canada.”

Speaking further on unclaimed dividend, he said: ”To enable our shareholders’ have access to information on unclaimed dividends, there is a link on the company’s website whereshareholders can view the list of unclaimed dividends

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...