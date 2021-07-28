Business

Coronation Merchant Bank, FMDQ partner on capital raising

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Against the background of challenges occasioned by COVID-19 crisis, Coronation Merchant Bank and FMDQ Group have highlighted the critical role private markets can play in helping Nigeria access a significant pool of international investible funds.

 

Speaking at the Coronation Merchant Bank’s interactive session webinar held on Monday, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr. Banjo Adegbohungbe, stated that with private markets witnessing highly credible and sustainable levels of financing, in areas like technology and renewable energy, the theme of the session-

 

“Capital mobilisation through the private markets,” provided an opportunity, to explore the potential in the Nigerian capital market.

He said: “The interactive session was instituted to stimulate discourse and to clarify pertinent economic and societal issues as well as develop credible and workable solutions to common challenges.

 

It is our intention to continue to facilitate productive engagements like this with relevant stakeholders in order to generate solutions for critical sections of the economy and to add value to our existing and potential customers alike.”

 

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele, said that while private markets have always existed in Nigeria, they needed to be designed to provide a durable structure for domestic growth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Capital market yearning for more listing

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

More company listing on the capital market and increase in number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writes   The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains a predominantly equities-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s […]
Business

FDC: Exchange rate convergence unlikely for now

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Prediction EIU forecast official rate could be devalued to $450 per dollar   As the recent weakness of the naira at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window (NAFEX rate) continues to fuel speculation of an imminent devaluation of the naira, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC) has said that although it is expecting another currency […]
Business

Shippers in dilemma over 5.25% import duty

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Vessels awaiting berth hit 46%     IMPEDIMENT   New exchange rate will make importers to abandon their cargoes   There are indications that the cost of importing cargoes through Nigerian ports would be increased by five per cent from Monday, this week, as the exchange rate for all imports has gone up from N361 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica