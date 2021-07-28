Coronation Merchant Bank, FMDQ partner on capital raising

Against the background of challenges occasioned by COVID-19 crisis, Coronation Merchant Bank and FMDQ Group have highlighted the critical role private markets can play in helping Nigeria access a significant pool of international investible funds.

Speaking at the Coronation Merchant Bank’s interactive session webinar held on Monday, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr. Banjo Adegbohungbe, stated that with private markets witnessing highly credible and sustainable levels of financing, in areas like technology and renewable energy, the theme of the session-

“Capital mobilisation through the private markets,” provided an opportunity, to explore the potential in the Nigerian capital market.

He said: “The interactive session was instituted to stimulate discourse and to clarify pertinent economic and societal issues as well as develop credible and workable solutions to common challenges.

It is our intention to continue to facilitate productive engagements like this with relevant stakeholders in order to generate solutions for critical sections of the economy and to add value to our existing and potential customers alike.”

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele, said that while private markets have always existed in Nigeria, they needed to be designed to provide a durable structure for domestic growth.

