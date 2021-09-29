Business

Coronation Merchant Bank holds session on AfCFTA

Coronation Merchant Bank recently held the 2nd edition of its Interactive Session Series themed, “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – The Road Ahead.” The even, which held virtually, featured expert speakers such as Francis Anatogu, Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Komi Tsowou, Economic Affairs Officer, African Trade Policy Center, Regional Integration and Trade Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank. Other speakers and panelists at the session included Demola Adekoya, Head, Corporate Banking, Coronation Merchant Bank and Kesiena Esievo, Head, Global Trade, Coronation Merchant Bank. Speaking on leveraging the opportunities in AfCFTA and plotting a course for Africa’s economic recovery, Francis Anatogu said: “The strategic objective of Nigeria’s participation in the AfCFTA was to capture 10% of Africa’s imports, as well as double the country’s export revenues by 2025. The Af- CFTA provides a platform to improve resilience in our economy and make every stat economically viable”. Speaking on building a trade system that is driven by Africans and delivered to the world, Komi Tsowo noted that: “Almost everything is being exported mainly from the rest of the world which means there is a huge gap that products made in Africa can supply. One thing COVID-19 has shown us is that during crisis, supply disruption makes countries that are heavily dependent on remote markets very vulnerable

