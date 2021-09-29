Coronation Merchant Bank holds session on AfCFTA

Coronation Merchant Bank recently held the 2nd edition of its Interactive Session Series themed, “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – The Road Ahead.” The even, which held virtually, featured expert speakers such as Francis Anatogu, Executive Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Komi Tsowou, Economic Affairs Officer, African Trade Policy Center, Regional Integration and Trade Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank. Other speakers and panelists at the session included Demola Adekoya, Head, Corporate Banking, Coronation Merchant Bank and Kesiena Esievo, Head, Global Trade, Coronation Merchant Bank. Speaking on leveraging the opportunities in AfCFTA and plotting a course for Africa’s economic recovery, Francis Anatogu said: “The strategic objective of Nigeria’s participation in the AfCFTA was to capture 10% of Africa’s imports, as well as double the country’s export revenues by 2025. The Af- CFTA provides a platform to improve resilience in our economy and make every stat economically viable”. Speaking on building a trade system that is driven by Africans and delivered to the world, Komi Tsowo noted that: “Almost everything is being exported mainly from the rest of the world which means there is a huge gap that products made in Africa can supply. One thing COVID-19 has shown us is that during crisis, supply disruption makes countries that are heavily dependent on remote markets very vulnerable
Related Articles
2021: Report predicts cybercrime increase in Nigeria, others
Following increasing economic turbulence and second wave of COVID-19, a new report has emerged that there will be increase in cybercrime in three African countries including Nigeria. According to the report by Kaspersky, its experts expect growing economic turbulence along with the impact of COVID-19 to contribute to an increase in cybercrime across Nigeria, South […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FAAN automates Lagos airport Hajj/Cargo terminal car park
With success achieved with automation of its car park at some of the country’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is extending the same to the parking lots at the Hajj/Cargo terminal of the Lagos airport. With its new found automation, the agency has informed users of the facility that the car […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airtel partners Dynamiss to subsidise online education
In an effort to accelerate and deepen the growth of online education in Nigeria, telecoms operator, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Dynamiss, an educational technology company, to subsidise data and mobile Internet for all Nigerian schools and students using the Dynamiss Learning Management Systems. Under the partnership, both organisations are collaborating to ensure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)