Coronation Merchant Bank quotes additional CP on FMDQ

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the quotation of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N11.36 billion Series 18 Commercial Papers (CP) under its N100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

According to a statement from FMDQ, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited in 2018, joined the league of other companies whose debt profiles have been raised via the valuepacked quotations service offered by FMDQ Exchange.

The continuous admission of securities to FMDQ Exchange’s platform is reflective of the potential of the Nigerian debt capital market and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

“Coronation MB is Africa’s premier investment bank that provides innovative solutions to the needs of corporations, governments and other financial services organisations.

“The Coronation MB CP, which was co-sponsored on the Exchange by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited and Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, will be availed all the benefits of FMDQ Exchange’s prestigious quotations service, including global visibility through its website and systems, governance, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure, to protect investor interest, amongst others. The proceeds from the quotation of this CP will be used to finance the Issuer’s working capital requirements.

“As the market participants and a host of other stakeholders continue to meet their funding needs effectively and invariably contribute to the development of the nation’s capital markets through FMDQ Exchange’s platform, the Exchange remains com-contribmitted to taking crucial steps, in close collaboration with market stakeholders, to deliver on its agenda of making the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse,” the exchange said.

FMDQ had recently approved the quotation of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N0.71 billion Series 13 and N14.13 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers (CPs) in March 2021, and the N1.41 billion Series 15 and N20.19 billion Series 16 CPs in May 2021, both under its N100.00 billion CP Programme, on its platform.

According to FMDQ in a statement, the net proceeds from the CPs will support the Issuer’s short term funding requirements.

The bank aims to place its clients ahead of the curve in their sphere of operations and by so doing, deliver sustainable value to its shareholders whilst positively impacting on the Nigerian economy. Commenting on the completion of the commercial papers quotation, the MD/CEO, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited,

Banjo Adegbohungbe, said: “We are delighted at the successful issuance and subsequent quotation of the bank’s N0.71 billion Series 13 and N14.13 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers.

This transaction further underscores the confidence of investors in our brand and entrenches our continuous leadership in the use of market instruments to create shared prosperity for all stakeholders.”

