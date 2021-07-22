Coronation Merchant Bank to hold webinar on capital mobilisation

Coronation Merchant Bank is set to hold the July edition of its Interactive Session themed: “Capital mobilisation through the Private Markets,” on July 26, 2021, the lender has said. According to a press release, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Bola Onadele Koko, will deliver the keynote address at the virtual seminar. T he session will also include a panel discussion with leading professionals such as Magnus Nnoka, National President of Risk Managers Association of Nigeria and Chief Risk Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank; Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank; and Suru Daniels, Head of Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank. Speaking about the event, Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated: “The idea behind the webinar is to provide winning insights for corporates and investors seeking to explore options for raising capital and investing in the private markets. Our intention is to provide clarity in these uncertain times to those seeking alpha returns.” He further added: “The session seeks to strengthen the private market and provide solutions for corporates looking for avenues to raise capital. We intend to host more webinars on other critical drivers of economic growth.”

