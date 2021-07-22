Coronation Merchant Bank to hold webinar on capital mobilisation

Coronation Merchant Bank is set to hold the July edition of its Interactive Session themed: “Capital mobilisation through the Private Markets,” on July 26, 2021, the lender has said. According to a press release, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Bola Onadele Koko, will deliver the keynote address at the virtual seminar. T he session will also include a panel discussion with leading professionals such as Magnus Nnoka, National President of Risk Managers Association of Nigeria and Chief Risk Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank; Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank; and Suru Daniels, Head of Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank. Speaking about the event, Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated: “The idea behind the webinar is to provide winning insights for corporates and investors seeking to explore options for raising capital and investing in the private markets. Our intention is to provide clarity in these uncertain times to those seeking alpha returns.” He further added: “The session seeks to strengthen the private market and provide solutions for corporates looking for avenues to raise capital. We intend to host more webinars on other critical drivers of economic growth.”
Related Articles
First ships dock at Kenya’s new Lamu deep water port
The first ships docked at Kenya’s deep water Lamu Port on Thursday as the country looks to open a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighbouring nations to the sea. Kenyan officials hope that the Indian Ocean port, the country’s second deep water facility, will attract cargo destined for neighbouring landlocked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sterling Bank partners Zipline on medical drone service
Sterling Bank’s Health Technology Partner, Zipline, has signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government for the implementation of drones in the health supply chain system. Zipline is a global drone delivery service and will use autonomous delivery drones to help transform emergency healthcare and expand access to critical life-saving medications in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Firm leverages satellite to bridge Internet gap in Nigeria
…promises unlimited service A new broadband internet service provider, Sairtel, has made its debut in Nigeria’s telecoms market with a mission to bridge internet connectivity gap across the country. While most of the existing operators lay fibre cables to provide access with lots of difficulties in reaching the hinterlands, Sairtel said its service is satellite-based […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)