Coronation Merchant Bank to host webinar on economic outlook

Coronation Merchant Bank is set to hold the March edition of its Interactive Session themed ‘Nigeria’s Economic Landscape – a blend of optimism and uncertainty. The virtual event will feature expert speakers such as Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant, Adedipe Associates; Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Advisory Partner/Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria; Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist at Coronation Merchant Bank and Prof. Joseph Nnanna, Chief Economist at the Development Bank of Nigeria. Speaking about the event, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, said: “There are a number of factors, both positive and negative that are expected to influence the macroeconomic landscape in 2022. The lessons learnt on resilience as Nigeria embarked on a recovery path in 2021 will be critical in shaping the business and macroeconomic environment this year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...