Business

Coronation Merchant Bank to host webinar on economic outlook

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Coronation Merchant Bank is set to hold the March edition of its Interactive Session themed ‘Nigeria’s Economic Landscape – a blend of optimism and uncertainty. The virtual event will feature expert speakers such as Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant, Adedipe Associates; Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Advisory Partner/Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria; Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist at Coronation Merchant Bank and Prof. Joseph Nnanna, Chief Economist at the Development Bank of Nigeria. Speaking about the event, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, said: “There are a number of factors, both positive and negative that are expected to influence the macroeconomic landscape in 2022. The lessons learnt on resilience as Nigeria embarked on a recovery path in 2021 will be critical in shaping the business and macroeconomic environment this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Rivers, Ebonyi, 3 other states top 2021 fiscal performance ranking –Report

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Financial analytical firm, Budgit, in its 2021 states’ fiscal performance report disclosed that Rivers State emerged best among the 36 states in the federation. Ebonyi, Anambra, Lagos and Kebbi states were also ranked among the top five states. “For this year’s report, we examined states’ fiscal health, using four key metrics, namely; the ability of […]
Business

Digital skills: NCC to train 1,000 Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will empower 1,000 Nigerian youths through its nationwide digital literacy training. The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the Commission’s Digital Literacy Training for the North-West held at the Kano Campus of the Digital […]
Business

Banks clear N1.3trn cheques in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•Paper transactions dip further Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N1.3 trillion between January and May, this year. While this showed a 31.5 per cent decline when compared with N1.9 trillion recorded in the same period of 2019, the 2020 record was achieved amidst a 30-day suspension of cheques clearing due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica