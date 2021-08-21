News

Coronation of Sultan of Edo: We’re loyal to Edo govt, Oba of Benin–Adanno

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The leader of the Shua Arab in Edo State, Alhaji Idris Adanno yesterday cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the purported plan to coronate a Sultan of Shua Arab in Benin City. The purportedly planned coronation has elicited condemnation from the public, which made the state government to issue a ban on the activities. Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Friday, Adanno who is at the centre of the controversy declared his absolute loyalty to the state government and the Oba of Benin who he said is their father. “The whole issue was misunderstood, because of the language used.

All the tribes from the north who are resident in Edo State are all under the Sarkin Hausawa but we all now have our individual sarkin like those of Kanuri, Nupe and others. In our Shua language, sultan is our own sarkin and we only wanted to celebrate my appointment as the head of Shua Arab in Benin, because we are the second largest local ethnic group from the north. We are all under Sarkin Hausawa of Benin who gave us an introductory letter which we submitted be-fore the governor of the state, the Oba of Benin and the Secretary to State Government.

“We are all law abiding citizens and under the laws of the state. We are also loyal to our royal father the Oba of Benin who is father to all of us. We apologise to the state government for the mix-up and as law abiding citizens, we have also cancelled all the activities we wanted to do as directed by the state government.” Corroborating this position, the Sarkin Hausawa of Benin, Alhaji Adamu Isa said the whole incident was because of the choice of language. He said: “They are a community resident in Edo and they have a large percentage of their people here too, they are into cattle breeding and other businesses.

The thing is misuse of language from them. About five months ago, they came to me that since they are large, they want to have a traditional head so I told them to go and look for someone among them who is going to be their leader and so they came with one Idris and then some issues came up then I asked them to go and resolve it and I gave them a date to come back. And then we did the turban of their leader so that incase we have issues concerning them, we know who to hold responsible. You know our culture up, it is easier for you to regulate the activities of people using the traditional heads, that is why anytime we have a large set of people from the same place, we look for a traditional head. “The whole issue was misunderstood. I was born and bred here in Benin, my father was born and bred here in Benin so I understand the tradition and custom of the land and the laws of the state.

It was just a misuse of language. Sultan in their own language means sarkin.” Recall,that the invitation has gone viral on social media days ago over the planned coronation of a Sultan of Shuwa Arab in Edo State earlier slated for August 21 and 22 at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, Benin City.

Our Reporters

