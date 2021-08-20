Coronation of Sultan of Edo: We’re loyal to Edo govt, Oba of Benin – Alh. Adanno

The leader of the Shua Arabs in Edo State, Alhaji Idris Adanno Friday cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the purported plan to coronate a Sultan of Shua Arabs in Benin City.

The purportedly planned coronation has elicited condemnation from the public, which prompted the state government to ban the move.

But speaking to journalists in Benin City on Friday, Alhaji Adanno, who is at the centre of the controversy, declared his absolute loyalty to the state government and the Oba of Benin who he said is their father.

“The whole issue was misunderstood, because of the language used. All the tribes from the north who are resident in Edo State are all under the Sarkin Hausawa but we all now have our individual Sarkin like those of Kanuri, Nupe and others. In our Shua language, the Sultan is our own Sarkin and we only wanted to celebrate my appointment as the head of Shua Arab in Benin, because we are the second largest local ethnic group from the north. We are all under Sarkin Hausawa of Benin, who gave us an introductory letter which we submitted before the governor of the state, the Oba of Benin and the Secretary to the State Government.

“We are all law abiding citizens and under the laws of the state. We are also loyal to our royal father the Oba of Benin who is father to all of us. We apologise to the state government for the mix-up and as law abiding citizens, we have also cancelled all the activities we wanted to do as directed by the state government.”

Corroborating this position, the Sarkin Hausawa of Benin, Alhaji Adamu Isa said the misunderstanding was because of the choice of language.

