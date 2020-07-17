Coronavirus does not exist in Nigeria, says Mr Ibu

Nigerian actor and comedian, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, says he does not believe that coronavirus is in Nigeria. In a chat, the Nollywood actor said he does not believe that the novel virus is in the country and isn’t even interested in its existence.

“Nigeria, we are not supposed to be involved in this COVID-19, I see no reason why we should be involved. Only Nigerians in the diaspora will have to partake in this devilish program,” he said. “We at home are oblivious, we are not supposed to be involved in any ceremony in trying to pretend or in trying to avoid. My brother, COVID- 19, or 20 is not here, I don’t care.” “Why would China give us sickness and America embellish the technicality and then sell it to the world and people now begin to die when they know it’s killing. Thank God we have hot weather, the thing sef dey fear us.” When asked about the surge in the number of deaths as a result of the virus, the actor said he doesn’t know anyone who has died, claiming that the whole pandemic is a hoax.

“Have you ever attended any burial and they say na this thing kill am? Have you ever gone to the hospital them say this person na Covid dey hold am?” he said. “Have you ever seen a family them say somebody na Covid na em kill am yesterday for family wey you know? You cannot, dem say dem say na em me and you dey hear. Even the sickness dey fear us.” Are they not human beings, let them bring a picture of at least one person killed by COVID-19 and we find the family of such a person. “COVID whatever is not in Nigeria, we havehotweatherhere, thediseaseisscaredof us just as we are scared of it so it can’t come here.”

