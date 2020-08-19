Health

Coronavirus: Emergency approval of blood plasma as COVID-19 treatment on hold

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The emergency approval of blood plasma as a potential treatment for coronavirus by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been put on hold, according to reports.
Convalescent plasma is rich in antibodies in patients who have recovered from coronavirus, and can be given to those who are struggling to develop their own immune response, reports Sky News.
Citing two senior administration officials, the The New York Times says a group of top federal health experts – including Dr Anthony Fauci, who’s leading the US response to the disease – have argued that the emerging data on the treatment is too weak, but emergency approval could still be granted in the near future.
The newspaper says H. Clifford Lane, the clinical director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said authorisation is on hold for now as more data is reviewed.
An FDA emergency-use authorisation of plasma could allow faster access to a therapy for the disease.
It said: “Per policy, we are not able to comment on whether or not we will take any action regarding emergency use authorisation for convalescent plasma.”
The NIH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trials to treat COVID-19 using blood plasma from recovered patients have begun in the UK.
The first 14 units from former coronavirus patients have been supplied to three NHS trusts, and transfusions have already taken place.
The trial will aim to look at the effectiveness of the plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, with more hospitals taking part in the test over the coming months.
In April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock donated plasma to a clinical trial.
The cabinet minister, who is among a number of MPs to have contracted COVID-19, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has encouraged others to take part in the medical research, saying it is “painless”.
So-called convalescent plasma was used as an effective treatment during the 2003 outbreak of SARS.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Hydroxychloroquine can help save hospitalized coronavirus patients, study finds

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new study has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped COVID-19 patients better survive in the hospital. A team at Henry Ford Health System in southeast Michigan said Thursday that a study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given the drug were far less likely to die, CNN reported. Dr. Marcus Zervos, the […]
Health

Report: Britain nears £500m supply deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 196,335 Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi (SASY.PA) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported. The newspaper said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should […]
Health

Coronavirus: Oxford vaccine could provide ‘double protection’ – report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they have made a breakthrough in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Human trials are reported to have shown promising results after the team discovered the jab could provide “double protection” against the virus, reports Sky News. Blood samples taken from volunteers in phase one trials have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: