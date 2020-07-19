News

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

EU leaders have gathered for a third day of discussions over a massive post-coronavirus economic recovery plan.
Some member states believe the proposed €750bn ($857bn; £680bn) package is too large and should come as loans, rather than grants, reports theBBC.
The unplanned third day of talks comes after a record one-day rise in new infections worldwide.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that new cases rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours.
Officials said this was the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began , and the first time the number of new daily infections has surpassed a quarter of a million. The previous record rise in new confirmed cases was recorded by the WHO just one day earlier.
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 14 million on Saturday, with over 600,000 recorded deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

How are the EU talks going?

EU leaders first met on Friday in Brussels to discuss the bloc’s €1 trillion seven-year budget and the planned stimulus package to help countries recover the pandemic.
It is the first face-to-face meeting between leaders since governments began imposing lockdowns in a bid to stop the spread of the virus in March.
Member states are split between those hit hardest by the outbreak, and those concerned about the costs of the recovery plan.
Some “frugal” northern nations like the Netherlands and Sweden have balked at the package, arguing it should take the forms of loans not grants.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Europe was “under the blackmail of the ‘frugals'” and described negotiations as “heated”.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, however, said he thought they were going in the right direction.
The summit resumes at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT). European Council President Charles Michel will reportedly hand out new proposals before leaders reconvene.
Many European nations have ended lockdown restrictions, but the virus remains a major threat.
Officials are facing localised outbreaks across the continent, with the largest appearing in Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia. About four million people in ​​Barcelona, ​​La Noguera and El Segrià have been ordered to stay at home for 15 days.
Among the measures imposed are a ban on public or private meetings of more than 10 people; a ban on visits to nursing homes; and the closure of gyms and nightclubs.
EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn tweeted a “solemn reminder” on Saturday that the pandemic is “not over”.
“High time to reach an agreement which allows us to provide the urgently needed support for our citizens and economies,” he wrote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps probe CBN for alleged $500m illegal spending

Posted on Author By Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives Tursday resolved to investigate the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for engaging in extra budgetary spending of over $500 million from the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme Fund.   It is also to look into the spending by the CBN and the ministry over another extra-budgetary spending […]
News

Guber poll: INEC rejects APC’s notification for Ondo primaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze Abuja The chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielding candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State is being threatened as the electoral umpire on Monday rejected the party’s notification for its primary election. The APC had, in its letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was received […]
News

A 2023 agenda for southern Nigeria (II)

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

There is a saying that he who rides the tiger must not disembark. The moment he does, he ends up in the tiger’s belly!   Many have interpreted this to mean that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one riding the tiger which, in this case, is the North.   Therefore, he is the one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: