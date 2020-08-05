Coronavirus: Hyosung introduces ATM disinfection upgrades

Citing the coronavirus outbreak, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturer, Hyosung America, said it had introduced disinfection protection for its ATMs to help fight against the spread of infectious diseases and help ease consumers’ ATM safety concerns.

“The well-being of our ATM users is of the utmost importance, and we began working as soon as the pandemic arrived to design a solution to maximize the safety of our ATMs,” Hee-Eun Ahn, Hyosung America’s CEO, said in a press statement. “Hyosung wanted to provide a comprehensive solution to address concerns today as well as into the future,” he added.

He said that disinfection upgrade kits would soon be available for Hyosung ATMs, adding that each kit would be installed by certified technicians and include the following features: Silver ion antimicrobial touchscreen, silver ion antimicrobial keypad (plus function keys if required) and violet blue LED sterilisation lights.

Hyosung uses silver ion technology, which provides a 99.9 per cent microbe growth reduction rate, and Hyosung’s antimicrobial touchscreen and keypad upgrades are made from EPA-approved products that provide permanent protection by continuously inhibiting the growth of bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microbes.

The kit also features violet blue LED lights, which are harmless to humans and is already being used in the medical field, to disinfect and sterilise 99 per cent of common ATM touchpoints, including the touchscreen and keypad. Hyosung is also introducing a service for existing ATMs: a temporary antimicrobial coating to protect the surface of the ATM. Certified technicians will apply the coating to ensure the ATM continues to function properly, and it’s recommended the coating is reapplied in six months.

“These solutions underscore Hyosung’s unique value proposition in the ATM industry as the owner of our intellectual property, design and manufacturing,” said Ahn in the statement, adding that “this ownership allows us to quickly respond to changes in user behavior and the market.”

