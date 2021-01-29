Arts & Entertainments

Coronavirus is from hell, BBNaija’s Cee-C

Posted on

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, has opened up on her battle with COVID-19. The reality TV star, who broke the news in a terse Instagram post on Wednesday, described the disease as a “virus from hell.”

In the post, the reality star said she had been trying to brace the odds since contracting the virus this month. “COVID-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught to apply it! On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell,” she wrote. She, however, did not state if she had recovered from the disease.

Cee-C emerged first runner-up at the 2018 edition of the reality TV show and hascontinuedtopullthestringssincethen. Her revelation further stretches the list of Nigerian celebrities who have contracted the novel disease.

Atunyota Akpobome, ace comedian better known as Ali Baba, had earlier slammed those who still doubt the existence of the virus, describing such people as “fools”. “Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive,” he had said. “COVID is real. Observe all the protocols. People are dying. And it’s not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.”

