News

Coronavirus: Israel to give third jab to people aged over 60

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Israel will offer a third dose of Covid vaccines to people aged over 60, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said.

Those who got their second jab at least five months ago would be eligible for a Pfizer booster from Sunday, he said.

President Isaac Herzog, who turns 61 in September, will be the first to get the booster on Friday, reports the BBC.

This comes amid a surge in infections in Israel, and concern in many countries over the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Findings show that there is a decline in the body’s immunity over time,” Bennett said at a briefing on Thursday.

“The aim of the supplementary dose is to build it up again, and thus reduce the chances of infection and serious illness significantly.”

The prime minister added that 2,000 people with a weakened immune system had already received a third dose with no severe side effects.

Experts say it is not yet clear whether a third dose will reduce Covid cases.

Last month, the Israeli authorities reintroduced a requirement to wear masks indoors amid a rise in Covid cases.

Israel has been one of the most successful countries in the world in tackling the pandemic.

It implemented the fastest vaccination programme, under which well over half the population of 9.3m has been partially or fully immunised.

Israel has reported nearly 870,000 infections since the start of the outbreak, with nearly 6,500 deaths, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG petitions CNN over report on Lekki ‘massacre’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government yesterday, petitioned an international media organisation, Cable News Network (CNN), demanding “immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Toll Gate incident to determine its authenticity and conformity to basic standards of journalism. The report entitled:   ‘How a Bloody Night of Bullets Quashed a Young Protest Movement’ was aired […]
News Top Stories

Failed State: Presidency insensitive, living in denial –Afenifere, Ohanaeze, NEF, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

    Leaders of five groups that attended a two-day consultative dialogue where former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria was slowly becoming a failed state, has declared that the Presidency is living in denial with its response to the former leader.   In a statement signed by Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed for Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF); […]
News

Musa, Onuachu boost Eagles’ Camp ahead of Lions friendly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The arrival of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and forward Paul Onuachu (voted Best Player and Top Scorer in Belgium in the just-concluded season), has boosted the camp of the Nigeria national team ahead of the international friendly match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon scheduled for this Friday, in Austria. The arrival of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica