Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced.

Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight with social distancing, reports the BBC.

The Prime Minister warned that all steps were “reversible”.

