Coronavirus, low oil prices triggering dollar shortage in Nigeria—Experts

as naira sells at N455/$ on parallel market

ith the fall in the price of oil in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigerian economy is being caught in the cross-hairs. Essentially, with oil being Nigeria’s biggest export, contributing 60 per cent of the economy and 90 per cent foreign exchange earnings.

One unfolding real-time effect is a US dollar shortage that is already manifesting on parallel forex markets with the informal dollar dealers.

With the naira official exchange rates fixed by the country’s Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the parallel (black) market operators often deliver a more accurate verdict on the levels of supply, demand and prices. In the past days, the naira to dollar exchange rates—which have stayed quite stable at around 360 naira to the dollar since mid-2017—has now reached 430 naira. One currency trader told Quartz Africa that dollars are literally no longer available even on the black market due to “excessive demand.”

Much of that demand is down to bureau de change operators hoarding dollars while speculators attempt to hedge against potential naira losses in the event of devaluation.

“Both are happening at the same time but there is a balance tilted towards hoarding,” says Manasseh Egedegbe, an Abuja-based investment manager.

But the President Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, has warned his members against hoarding of foreign exchange.

With Nigeria’s economy perennially import-dependent, a dollar crunch typically affects a wide range of businesses that require hard currency to fund imports of input materials in a country whose weak industrial base means it makes very little from scratch.

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the ninth straight month in May as food prices continue to climb and the currency remain under pressure as government start to ease the COVID-19 restrictions.

Consumer prices rose 12.4 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 12.3 per cent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a report published on Twitter Wednesday. Costs increased 1.17 per cent in the month.

Food inflation quickened to 15.04 per cent, the highest rate since March 2018.

The naira started Wednesday’s trading day 6.2 per cent lower against the dollar at N385 on the official market, Reuters reported.

The currency closed trading at N361/$, the same point it closed at on Tuesday. But black market traders told Sunday Telegraph on Thursday that the currency has been fluctuating on the market, closing at N452.

However, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, has always assured of the apex bank’s capability to meet the forex demands of manufacturers and investors. But on June 5, Nigeria’s foreign reserves crossed the $36 billion mark for the first time since March 17. As at March 16, the reserves stood at $36.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the naira exchanged at N448 to the dollar on the black market on Tuesday and traders told Sunday Telegraph that the highest point it has reached in recent times was N465/$.

Given some of the economic parallels with 2016, it remains to be seen if the government will do things differently this time around. But economic experts forecast it will have little choice.

Charles Robertson, Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital expects CBN to “bow to reality” and weaken the naira within a few months. While the government might be ordinarily reticent to do so, Mathias Hindar, Sub-Saharan Africa analyst at Falanx Assynt, says sustained low oil prices will “see the government’s ability to protect the naira diminish.”

