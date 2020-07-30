Reporter

What to expect from Big Brother Naija season 5

The Big Brother Naija season 5 will start airing on Sunday, 19 July, 2020. Ahead of the premiere, 19 potentials Housemates were quarantines to make everything works in tandem with the ‘new normal’ reality being occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic. The organizer reveals they have enough potential Housemates in the event some test positive to […]
Producers prefer to cast light skin ladies – Tayo

Ogunsakin Oluwatayo Jane, popularly known as Brown Sugar, has featured in several Yoruba movies such as ‘Ajani Oloko’ and Eru ‘Owo’. The Ado Ekiti-born actress in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH talks on discrimination and sexual harassment in the movie industry, her admiration for well-focused and ambitious man Briefly tell us about your background and […]
Ogaga Sakapide: How I arranged Chike’s classic album, ‘Boo of the Booless’

Top notch Nigerian music critic, A&R Executive, Ogaga Sakapide, who has worked with top Nigerian music stars and recently a part of fast rising music sensation, Chike’s debut album, ‘Boo of the Booless”, has shared his experience putting the body of work together. “To be honest, Chike did the heavy lifting which is writing and […]

