Coronavirus: Nigeria lost $2.2bn in trade with France

Nigeria lost a whopping $2.2 billion in bilateral trade with France as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic. French Minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Mr. Franck Riester, who spoke in Abuja after a meeting with Nigerian governors yesterday, disclosed that the bilateral trade amounted to a total of $4.5 billion in 2019, but shrank to $2.3 billion in 2020, due to the pandemic.

“France is a major financial partner with Nigeria, being the second bilateral creditor of Nigeria after China, thanks to the involvement of French Development Agency (AFD). AFD engaged more than €2 billion in the last 10 years in over 35 development projects. “France will also dedicate financing and capacity building in the health sector in some Nigerian states,” the minister stated. He described France as one of the major partners of the COVAX initiative, noting that last February, French President Emmanuel Macron, warned that the failure to share vaccines would entrench global inequality.

According to Riester, the president proposed sending part of the Coronavirus vaccine supplies owned by European countries, the United States, China and Russia to developing countries. The minister explained that there were about 100 French companies presently in Nigeria investing in the health, energy, environment logistics and other sectors and with over 10,000 employees.

He disclosed that a €3.5 billion “Choose Africa” conference on President Emmanuel Macron initiative would be opened in Lagos, to support start-ups and SMEs in Africa, which Nigerian entrepreneurs have already benefited from. Riester, who is on a twoday visit to Nigeria, said the visit followed on the priorities set by French President Macron during his official visit to Nigeria in July 2018 and his willingness to change the narrative of the relations between Africa and France.

The French minister will have several official meetings in Abuja and Lagos to stress the impor-tance of the bilateral economic relation. Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who stood in for Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF),Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the meeting was fruitful, adding that the minister would meet with business, community and other stakeholders today.

