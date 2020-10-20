News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 118 new infections

*Death toll remains 1,125

Nigeria on Monday recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 61,558, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The death toll remains 1,125 after no death was recorded in the last 24 hours. The last death count as a result of the virus was Sunday when two patients died which took the tally to the latest figure.
Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.
A fortnight ago, Nigeria recorded only two COVID-19 deaths – the lowest weekly figure since March, NCDC official data showed.
Meanwhile, there are still about 3,700 active cases in Nigeria and about 56,697 infected persons have recovered and discharged across the 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.
Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicenter with over 20,000 infections, led in Thursday’s tally with 51 new cases.
Nearly 600,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million population have been tested so far.
BREAKDOWN
118 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-51
Rivers-26
Imo-12
Osun-8
Plateau-6
FCT-5
Kaduna-4
Ogun-3
Edo-2
Niger-1
*61,558 confirmed
56,697 discharged
1,125 deaths

