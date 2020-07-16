Health

Coronavirus: Oxford vaccine could provide ‘double protection’ – report

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they have made a breakthrough in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
Human trials are reported to have shown promising results after the team discovered the jab could provide “double protection” against the virus, reports Sky News.
Blood samples taken from volunteers in phase one trials have shown the vaccine stimulated the body to produce antibodies and T-cells, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.
A source told the newspaper that the combination “will hopefully keep people safe”.
The vaccine is one of more than 100 in development as the coronavirus continues to spread – infecting more than 13 million people and killing at least 582,000.
David Carpenter, Chairman of the Berkshire Research Ethics Committee, which approved the Oxford trial, said the vaccine team was “absolutely on track”.
He added: “Nobody can put final dates… things might go wrong but the reality is that by working with a big pharma company, that vaccine could be fairly widely available around September and that is the sort of target they are working on.”
The vaccine development is being supported by the UK government and AstraZeneca.

How is Oxford vaccine being trialled and when will we know if it works?

The pharmaceutical company’s chief executive said last month that phase one trials were due to finish and a phase three trial had begun which will see the vaccine given to thousands of people so it can be tested for efficacy and safety.
The firm has reached agreements to supply around two billion doses worldwide, despite acknowledging that it is not yet certain the vaccine will work.
The vaccine is based on a weakened version of the common cold that causes infections in chimpanzees.
It also contains the genetic material of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 – the strain of coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
The UK government has also given £41 million to the development of another coronavirus vaccine being developed by London’s Imperial College.
If the vaccine does work, it will first be given to the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and healthcare workers, he said.
The government will also allow technicians, nurses and pharmacists to give the vaccine, as well as GPs.
Nurses and pharmacists can already give some vaccinations without a doctor’s prescription.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Kidney failure lady seeks N10m for transplant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 37-years-old lady, Miss Hannah Odigie, who has chronic kidney failure for the past two years needs N10 million for kidney transplant. Odigie is appealing to Nigerians, government officials and organisations to come to her aide, as she is suffering and is in pains. According to the lady, she really can’t explain the cause of […]
Health

Global Citizen, NSIA launch Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund to fight COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has announced the launch of a solidarity fund designed to provide additional support for Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was disclosed during a virtual live streamed event hosted by the NSIA and chaired by the Vice President, Profesor Yemi Osinbajo.  The Minister of Finance, […]
Health

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Posted on Author Reporter

    A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: