Coronavirus pandemic hindrance to political ambitions –Tinubu

. National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him in his statement:

Becoming the party we were intended to be, the Coronavirus pandemic should be of concern to any political ambition.

He spoke on his alleged presidential ambition in 2023, as he said no political ambition especially now can be sacrosanct.

“To those who have been actively bleating how the President’s actions and the NEC meeting have ended my purported 2023 ambitions, I seek your pity. I am but a mere mortal who does not enjoy the length of foresight or political wisdom you profess to have. Already, you have assigned colourful epitaphs to the 2023 death of an alleged political ambition that is not yet even born,” he said.

“At this extenuating moment with COVID-19 and its economic fallout hounding us, I cannot see as far into the distance as you. I have made no decision regarding 2023 for the concerns of this hour are momentous enough.

“During this period, I have not busied myself with politicking regarding 2023. I find that a bit distasteful and somewhat uncaring particularly when so many of our people have been unbalanced by the twin public health and economic crises we face. I have devoted these last few months to thinking of policies that may help the nation in the here and now. What I may or may not do three years hence seems too remote given present exigencies.”

