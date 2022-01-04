Coronavirus: Raising the red flag at Christmas

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, recently embarked on the enforcement of COVID19 protocols during the Yuletide season. CALEB ONWE reports

In the last two months, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been battling the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The number of active cases were said to be increasing almost on a daily basis, and relevant agencies of the administration were worried that religious and social gatherings may further worsen the situation during the yuletide season. The Federal Capital Territory Administration had an uphill task controlling crowds both at worship centres and recreation parks during the yuletide. Inside Abuja gathered that throughout the festive season, FCTA didn’t rest on its oars, as it’s Enforcement Squad monitored worship centres and recreation parks to ensure compliance with both non pharmaceutical and other health guidelines. As expected, residents of Abuja defied the increasing numbers of active cases of COVID-19, and thronged in large groups on every available recreation parks in the city. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who toured round the recreation parks, scored the level of compliance high, but decried gross neglect of physical distancing. Attah who had a hectic time at the Magic Land Amusement Park, Millennium Park and the Central Park, controlling both vehicle and huge human traffic, said the safety measures put in place by the management of the parks were commendable, but the crowd of fun seekers were overwhelming. He noted that while he was satisfied with the total compliance with the no face masks, no entry orders, he would want the Park owners to upscale efforts to getting compliance for all the protocols. According to him, both ministers of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello and Dr

Ramatu Aliyu, have given enough backings for the Enforcement to ensure that residents of the nation’s capital were safe throughout the festive periods and beyond. He added that all relevant agencies in FCTA were working assiduously to control the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure that the figure plummets. He added: “From what we are seeing here today, there is enough compliance, but where we have problems is the issue of physical distancing. There are face masks everywhere, people are seen wearing them and also washing their hands. “The strong message from FCTA is that people should own the processes and it should show by the way we comply with the necessary measure. The Ministers want the surge of this pandemic to come as much as possible.” Inside Abuja also learnt that fears that uncontrolled crowd during the New Year Eve religious gatherings may further spike the already growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Abuja. A combined team from relevant agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Ad

ministration (FCTA) stormed some mega churches with sensitization campaign. The administration said that given the nature of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, already ravaging very worrisomely in FCT, and the known overcrowding tradition of worship centres during the crossover, it was necessary to appeal to religious groups to adopt the recommended health guidelines. Attah, who also led the team said the decision to visit Mega Churches that has large followership and tendencies for overcrowding, was to avert a situation capable of destroying stakeholders’ investments and efforts at containing the pandemic. He appealed to the church leaders to introduce measures that will aid total compliance with both non pharmaceutical intervention and other health protocols during the crossover night worship. He also warned that FCT Administration would hold church and religious leaders responsible for any breach, leading to health emergency in their domains. Director, Public Health Department of FCTA, Dr. Abduralman Sadiq, said the sensitisation visit became important, fol

lowing the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Abuja. Sadiq lamented that in spite of measures put in place, the pandemic was still hitting hard on the territory. He disclosed that while COVID-19 Isolation centres in Abuja, hitherto emptied, were getting crowded as a result of the spike, one death was recorded on Thursday in one of the treatment centres. Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria,( CAN), FCT Chapter, Rev. Samson Jonah, who was physically present when the team visited the First Baptist Church, Area 11, Garki, said the Association had directed all Churches to limit gathering in their worship centres to half its capacity. Jonah also noted that the Christian Community in Abuja will continue to support government’s efforts, and will also intensify prayers for the elimination of the diseases. The churches visited include, The First Baptist Church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 10 Headquarters, Wuse 2, and the Glory Dome of Dunamis International Gospel.

