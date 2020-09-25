Arts & Entertainments

Coronavirus: Rio 2021 carnival postponed indefinitely

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rio de Janeiro’s carnival parade, due to be held next February, has been postponed indefinitely, organisers say.
The samba schools involved in the parade had previously warned it would be difficult to organise without a vaccine.
Rio’s carnival attracts millions of visitors every year, reports the BBC.
Brazil has been one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic with 4.5 million infections and more than 138,000 deaths.
Jorge Castanheira, president of samba league Liesa said schools would not have time to prepare or organise for the February event.
“We are looking for an alternative solution, something we can do when it’s safe to contribute to the city. But we aren’t certain enough to set a date,” he said.
The announcement applies to Liesa’s formal carnival event but does not apply to the local street parties that take place at the same time. It is currently unclear if those will be allowed to take place.
There is concern that the economic impact of Brazil’s delayed carnivals could hit families who depend on the events for income. Tourism represents about 8% of Brazil’s GDP.
São Paulo’s carnival parade has already been delayed by eight months until October 2021.
Brazil is still registering thousands of new infections daily. On Thursday the country recorded 32,817 cases and 831 deaths.
At the opening of the UN Assembly earlier this week, President Jair Bolsonaro rejected criticism of his handling of the pandemic.
In a pre-recorded speech, the blamed the media for causing panic and “politicising” the pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Fundamental study guides on spiritual, marital, academic success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bishop Joseph Ayeni’s book titled “100 Spiritual Tablets”, is a very attractive potpourri of 100 Bible study series which he classifies as tablets. It is a guide for different churches and personal devotional study that proffers remedy to myriads of problems facing mankind. The 211-page book is a bilingual scriptural literature written in Yoruba and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady stabbed to death one week after celebrating her birthday

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A newly admitted student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after being stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau State. Wunato Esther Chuwang, who recently gained admission to study Computer Science, was attacked on her way to a religious activity last Wednesday night by some men who tried to snatch her phone while she […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man reunites with his mother after 13 years in prison

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An emotional video which just surfaced on the internet has shown the moment a mother and her son reunited after 13 years of being separated from each other. According to reports, the young man has been in prison for 13 years and after he was released, he decided to show up at his parent’s house […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: