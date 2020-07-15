Business

Coronavirus surge closes BOA's branches

Bank of America (BOA) has temporarily closed some branches in California and Florida due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in those states. In California, customers trying to withdraw cash or make deposits from BOA branches in Monterey, Ramon and Indio found branches or drive-thrus closed, and in some cases ATMs unable to dispense cash or accept deposits, according to a KESQ News Channel 3 report.

 

“Like many other banks and businesses operating right now, we have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible with the health and wellbeing of our employees — which at times may include temporarily closing some financial centers,” BOA spokesperson said in the report. BOA expects the Indio and Ramon branches to open at some point within the next few days.

 

In a related report from Wink News, BOA temporarily closed 60 Central Florida branches and several more in Southwest Florida due to the state’s recent increase in coronavirus cases.

 

Although some ATMs at these locations will remain operational, the branches in these areas will be closed.

